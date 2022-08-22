When a new mother is an artist, it can be a challenge to pursue her profession while tending a young one. Rebecca Weed resolved that conundrum by using her daughter’s bedtimes to sketch images from their day together, creating visual narratives of their lives.
“Illustrator-ish” is how Weed describes the drawings, some 155 so far. “They’re part of a big story. She changes every day. I love it.”
Wildlife appears in many of the sketches. One day, Sugar Magnolia Weed, now 2, visited the Draper Natural History Museum and was later introduced to a lollipop, which she offered to a wolf in the “Wolf” narrative. An owl, which had swooped by their house, propels a cart, with her standing inside it, reflecting a trip to the grocery store in “Owl.” Inspired by a new elk call and a bike ride with her father, “Elk” shows a bull accompanying her on a bicycle.
Then there was the rainbow.
“Sugar Magnolia has a prism in her window,” her mother wrote in her annotation. “This morning she caught a perfectly formed rainbow in her hand. It stayed still and bright long enough to ponder.
“Later she held a tea party, sharing out portions of what must have been a beautiful dessert. Everyone got some, a little, a couple ... and so on.
“Sugar Magnolia is very generous with the cats.”
Those drawings, accompanied by their stories, comprised part of the packet Weed submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council. They earned her an honorable mention in the Visual Arts Fellowship category in July. Around the same time she won second place for a landscape in pro watercolor in the Cody Country Art League’s annual show.
“Two wins in a week,” Weed said with a smile.
The CCAL honor carries a family connection, since her grandmother, Artie Johnson, and mother, Cynthia Weed, both served as presidents of the nonprofit group.
“I’ve been surrounded by artists and people who believe in art,” Weed observed.
An artistic path
Born and raised in Cody, Weed graduated from Cody High School in 1997. She earned a Bachelor’s in Fine Arts from Montana State University-Billings, with a major in print making, in 2006.
“It took me a while to get through school,” Weed explained.
In Missoula, she earned an MFA in 2011, creating oil paintings for her thesis exhibit. Weed taught art in Dillon and a year later accepted an adjunct position at Northwest College, teaching introduction to drawing, printmaking and painting. She moved to Cody to be close to family and commuted to Powell as well as Billings twice a week to teach printmaking and two-dimensional design.
Weed had a big show at MSU-Billings at the Northcutt Steele Gallery in January 2020. Then Covid hit, enrollment declined, and her two jobs ended.
“It worked for me because I had Sugar at home, and I like being a stay-at-home mom,” Weed said. She occasionally works part time for the Harry Jackson Institute, depending on grant funding.
No money came with the Honorable Mention, but money wasn’t her motive for applying. She intentionally chose the challenge of preparing a submission, hoping only for recognition and publicity.
“I have a deep-seated fear of losing touch [with the art world],” she said. “I was hoping they’d see my name. I want to keep my name out there. It’s exciting to me that they noticed.”
Weed changed her medium after Sugar Magnolia’s birth, explaining that she left working with oils and moved “into the less toxic watercolor and gouache.” Her daughter’s birth also meant less time in the studio, which led to less and less production until a Powell friend and teacher, Jane Woods, challenged her to create one work a day.
“Motherhood and art is a big topic now,” Weed said. “Women artists are discounted when they have a child. Many women are trying to flip that narrative.”
For many months she’s the primary parent for Sugar Magnolia, since her husband, Jason Hill, is a smokejumper headquartered in West Yellowstone, Mont. She said he was surprised to learn the origin of their daughter’s name, the title of a song by the Grateful Dead, although she much prefers the melody to the lyrics.
Along with raising a child, Weed did find time to teach a class at CCAL titled “100 Days of Sketching” last spring, which met once every two weeks. “The idea was to draw every day for 100 days,” she said. A few completed that task.
At Gestalt Studios in Powell, she leads a workshop on Painting 101 one day a month. “Painting is a magical world,” Weed observed. “I love big landscapes, but I can’t do them.”
Comparatively small scale, her drawings of Sugar Magnolia’s days are in sketchbooks – five so far. Intentionally she leaves them unfinished, “to show the hand of the artist, the lines and mistakes,” Weed added. “They’re kind of rough, but they show the human behind it, kind of like a half-finished thought.”
Some day she hopes to see her sketches in a book, like a parent’s journal with “illustrations from the child’s point of view,” Weed said, “the best baby book ever.”
One work, “Duck,” illustrates the interaction between mother and daughter during their shared experiences. Weed wrote in the accompanying note: “This evening Sugar Magnolia went for a late evening stroll around the lake. She saw the stars brighten and the sky go absolutely dark as her determined legs worked their way along the shore.
“The ducks were chatty as they took off in different directions. An evening party breaking up.
“How do you suppose they fly in the dark?” I asked her. “Hmmmm,” she said.
“Something to wonder on.”
