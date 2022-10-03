Moose have large bodies, dark hair and no ability to sweat.
How then, do moose in the Cody area – at the southern extent of their range – cope with the warmer and drier summers?
Researcher and Meeteetse Moose Project lead Rebecca Levine says moose are resorting to behavioral change to stay cool in the face of these conditions that make life harder for them. Levine shares insights into the topic at the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition lecture on Oct. 6 at noon.
The free, in-person talk is titled The Costs of Thermoregulatory Behavior: How are Moose in the Cody Region Coping as Summers Intensify? and takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YCi-hcWASpql9QkxHWDpMw.
To avoid overheating, which can happen at just 50 degrees, moose slow their movement and seek out thermal refuge like shade or water.
“However, these behavioral changes can have some unintended consequences on nutrition, reproduction, and survival,” Levine says.
In her presentation, she seeks to untangle how moose navigate tradeoffs between immediate needs like heat stress, and long-term needs like reproduction.
A graduate student at the University of Wyoming, Levine leads the Meeteetse Moose Project. As part of a larger research group, the Monteith Shop, she also studies other ungulates and contributes to research on the health of bighorn sheep and mule deer populations across the state.
Before arriving in Wyoming, Levine worked seasonally as a backcountry guide and outdoor educator. She completed her undergraduate degree at Swarthmore College with a major in Biology and minors in Spanish and Environmental Studies.
She has spent the last three years studying moose, trying to understand how they navigate the competing demands of reproduction, nutrition and survival. Levine says that much like moose, she also prefers to be in, on, or around water whenever possible.
Support for the Draper Museum’s Lunchtime Expedition lecture series has been made possible by Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.
