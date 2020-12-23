Trae Lee Corbin was born Dec. 16, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Cassandra and Brad Corbin of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces.
Trae joins siblings Catherine Otsby, 12, Carsyn Otsby, 10, and Carter Stewart, 5.
Grandparents are Brenda Corbin, Cathy Nelson and Roger Nelson.
Dakota Bell Yoder was born Dec. 15, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Chelsea and Michael Yoder of Cody.
She weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce.
Dakota joins siblings Barrett, 4, and Colt, 1.
Charlotte George was born Dec. 17, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Tellese and Samual George of Cody.
She weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces.
Charlotte joins sibling Henry, 2.
Grandparents are Pogo and Alana Whitaker, and Lynn and Rebecca George.
Jackson Taggart Blair was born Dec. 20, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Saika and Taggart Jordan Blair of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces.
Grandparents are Ted Blair, Judie Blair, and Kazuyasu Ohkura and Kazuyo Ohkura.
