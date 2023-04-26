Staff Sgt. Thomas Hulbert, the Army recruiter in Cody, is used to having individuals walk through his doors excited about the possibilities of joining the Army. But when they’re faced with the realities of the hard work required to serve, many don’t come back, he said.
Cody resident Torben Scott, 21, was not one of those people, Hulbert said. Scott faced a more challenging journey than most recruits, and has cut his weight by roughly 120 pounds since he first walked through Hulbert’s door in 2020. But despite the challenges, he kept coming back and refused to give up, Hulbert said.
“It was the most dramatic transformation I’ve seen,” Hulbert said. “I’ve never seen that drastic of a weight loss for somebody wanting to join the Army.”
Now, Scott has completed basic training. He’s chosen to be an infantryman and will be joining his mechanized unit in Germany in the next few weeks.
Both Scott and Hulbert recognize the hard work and dedication it took Scott to get to this point, and although there were moments he almost gave up, Scott said he “wouldn’t change anything for the world.”
“When I was a kid I would tell my mom, ‘When I get older, I want to see the world,’” Scott said, “And I would tell my dad, ‘I’m joining the Army.’ Now, I get to do both. It’s the best of both worlds.”
Scott said he grew up in a military family and had always wanted to serve, but he knew his path wouldn’t be easy. The first time he walked into Hulbert’s office in October 2020, he weighed roughly 340 pounds.
“I could only do five pushups and three sit-ups,” Scott said. “And I definitely couldn’t do a two-mile run.”
Scott began participating in Future Soldier Training on Thursday nights at the recruitment office. He started working out regularly at Anytime Fitness, and also walked two miles each way to the fitness center, while carrying around 30 pounds on his back.
The first year of weight loss was full of setbacks, Scott recalled. There were times when he gave up and stopped his workout regimen for a while, and others when he would slip back into eating junk food.
“I had people tell me I was never going to make it, and sometimes I believed them,” Scott said. “But eventually I just had to push those voices aside.”
What got him through those challenging times was his support system, beginning with Hulbert.
“He was like my coach in a way,” Scott said.
“I gave him advice and was in his corner saying ‘Come on, you can do this,’” Hulbert said. “When he wouldn’t come in for a while, I would start hitting him up.”
Scott said he was also grateful for the support of his parents, especially his mother, who would work out with him and help prepare healthy food.
“If you’re going at it by yourself, it’s kind of hard,” Scott said. “You need to find somebody in your life who will support you through it all.”
Scott officially enlisted in August 2022. At the time of enlistment, he received a $25,000 bonus and chose Germany as his first destination, because his dad had also been stationed there.
“I’ve been fascinated by different cultures, different food and unique scenery,” Scott said. “Germany seemed like a good place to start.”
At the time of enlistment, Scott weighed 251 pounds, Hulbert said. He still exceeded the Army’s body fat standards at the time of his enlistment, but participated in a three-month course at Fort Jackson, S.C., where he exercised, dieted and continued to lose weight. He currently weighs in at around 220 pounds.
Upon successful completion of the course, Scott participated in a 22-week “one station unit training,” which includes elements of basic combat training and advanced individual training. He is currently in Cody for a few weeks assisting with local recruitment efforts before going to Germany.
Scott said he hopes his story inspires the next generation of prospective soldiers.
“I want them to know that, if there’s something they want to do, they shouldn’t let anybody stop them,” Scott said. “If they have self-motivation, anything is possible.”
