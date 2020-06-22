Heart Mountain Interpretive Center will fully reopen for visitors Saturday. The interpretive center will be open daily, but will be operating on shortened hours, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The reduced hours reflect the center’s commitment to protecting visitors by implementing additional cleaning measures.
The center closed to the public in March due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Since May 16, it has been open on an appointment-only basis. The interpretive center continues to follow all the orders and recommendations made by state and local public health officials. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures while in the building for the health and safety of others.
Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation executive director Dakota Russell said that the interpretive center is excited to welcome guests again.
“We have been eager to reopen fully,” Russell said, “but we felt it was important to be cautious. We are making this move now because we feel confident the measures we have in place will keep our visitors safe.”
