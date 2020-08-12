Jersey Laylah Doane was born Aug. 3, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Erika Gukelsen and Daniel Meredith of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces.
Jersey joins siblings Dylan Doane, 22, Ryan Mitchell, 16, Morgan Doane, 9, Isiah Doane, 8, Alexandria Merideth, 10.
Grandparent is Fred Doane.
Mayzee Ann Bragg was born 6:05 a.m. Aug. 4, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Joely and Brian Bragg of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Siblings are Ryder Collier, 6, and Finley Bragg, 2.
Grandparents are Kelly and Mike Collier, Jenifer and Russ Bragg, Patty and Doug Irby.
Aria Rae Schoessler was born 4:48 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020 at Powell Valley Healthcare to Rachel and Tim Schoessler of Powell.
She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 18.75 inches long.
Gauge Ryder Salinas was born Aug. 4, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Shyanne and Vincent Salinas of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Gauge joins siblings Vincent Jr., 9, Avani, 7, and Sypher, 3.
Steel Haze Viles was born Aug. 5, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Lauren and Justin Viles of Cody.
He weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces.
Steel joined siblings Cruz, 9, and Londyn, 7.
Grandparents are Tony and Tanara Martin, Keith and Debbie Viles, and Jim and Kathy Watson.
Saylor Ann Cooley was born Aug. 4, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Lorrie and Edward Cooley of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Dee Ann Dupree, Darcy Rarr, and Penny and Rick Cooley.
Brekyn Nix was born Aug. 4, 2020, to Kadee and Nate Nix of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces.
Brekyn joins sibling Brayden, 2.
Grandparents are Kapi Nix, Heidi Bassett, Bret Bassett and Doug Harrison.
Juniper Betty-May Cornell was born Aug. 5, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Stephanie and Steffen Cornell of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces.
Juniper joins sibling Louella Cornell, 12.
Grandparents are Bob Watkins, Jackie Watkins, Lousann Clark, George Cornell and Terry Miller.
José Antonio Torres was born Aug. 5, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Nikki and José S. Torres of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces.
José joins siblings Nevaeh Graciella Torres, 5, and Natalya Raquel Torres, 3.
Grandparents are Lester and Delia Santos, Luis F. Martinez, and Antonio and Catalina Torres.
Tess George was born Aug. 5, 2020 at West Park Hospital to Megan and Adam George of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces.
Tess joins siblings Grant, 13, Rylee, 11, Carson, 10, Sadie, 6, and Jace, 4.
Grandparents are Grey and Shelley Wille, and Lynn and Becky George.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.