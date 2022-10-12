Isolated from the hustle and bustle of the big cities, it can be easy to assume Cody is also separated from problems such as domestic violence, sexual abuse and trafficking.
But the reality is even small towns can experience these problems, Powell resident Cori Siggins said, and the only way to reduce its likelihood is to have some hard conversations with local women about how to protect themselves if the unthinkable happens.
“These things we’re talking about in the workshop are not as uncommon as many people in small towns think,” Siggins said. “But the more we talk about it, hopefully the chances of someone being a victim in a situation goes down.”
In late 2021, a group of Powell women started the Women Empowered campaign with the goal of having those difficult conversations and giving women the tools they need to defend themselves in dangerous situations. Following a series of successful workshops in Powell, the group of 10 women is coming to Cody in mid-October.
The four-hour workshop at Cody Regional Health will cover a wide range of subjects taught by experts in a variety of fields, Siggins said. Juliet Fish and Samantha Bauer will discuss various tactics used by predators to target girls on social media. Jodi Oliver, who has special forces experience, will teach a segment on escape and survival. Blake Thompson covers a section on relationships and trauma. And Siggins and her four sisters — along with Vickie Prante — will talk about situational awareness and self-defense.
Siggins’ sister Callie Lundvall said the workshop will be especially useful for young teens and tweens who are still learning the realities and dangers of the dating world.
“Around 12 or 13, you’re getting into the very important ages where a lot of these girls will be exposed to this stuff for the first time,” Lundvall said.
Siggins agreed, but asked that children younger than 12 not attend due to the class’s difficult subject matter. Mothers who think their younger children could benefit from the material are invited to attend the class, learn the material and then share the information they feel is appropriate for their daughters, she said.
Due to the workshop’s sensitive subject matter, a therapist will be on site to help provide support as needed during the workshop.
“We’re aware these issues are heavy, and we want to make sure every woman who comes to our class is cared for,” Siggins said.
While younger women will benefit most from the class, Lundvall said women of all ages will learn something. Recent classes have featured senior citizens learning alongside preteens, she noted.
“We are just here to educate and empower women of all ages,” Lundvall said. “Not every circumstance will fit into the categories we talk about during this workshop, but we hope every woman takes away some tools they can use in their personal lives.”
If you go
What: Women
Empowered Workshop
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cody Regional Health.
Cost: Free, call to register at 271-2994 or 254-3690
