Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Wesley Werbelow, $125; Carlos Dimas, $105; Kip Claycomb, $130; Virginia Wasp, $103.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Shawn Williams, reckless endangering, jail 30 days, 18 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $205; Bryan Floyd, invalid driver’s license, $100; Stephen Moir, failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Deanna Dawson, failure to obey traffic control device, $140; Leslie McNeil, no seat belt, $25; Richard Cline, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $905; Anna Paris, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Marvin Pettet Jr., interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $505; Carlos Dimas, invalid driver’s license, $140; Kelly Chouinard, interference with a peace officer, $1,220; Kale Mickelson, invalid driver’s license, $70; Lewis Swartout, theft of under $1,000, jail 120 days, 90 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $2,020; Vince Cole, illegal passing, $140; Bonnie Newton, failure to obey traffic control device, $70.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joshua Reagan, Las Vegas, $105; Lisa Ryan, Finlayson, Minn., $160; Alexis Garcia, Lawrence, Mass., $209; James Magee, El Dorado Hills, Calif., $160; April Snook, Harrisonville, Mo., $130; Carlos Sosa, Elm Mott, Texas, $105; Patryk Golaszewski, Secaucus, N.J., $105; Edward Graf, Lakeland, Fla., $15; Kory Maybon, Twin Falls, Idaho, $101; Sara Wilson, Houston, $105; Amanda Cooper, Ivins, Utah, $205; Jesse Lynch, Billings, $135; Mary Binder, New Buffalo, Mich., $103; Nizaiah Moreira-Diaz, Marysville, Wash., $160; Stacia Selset, Eden Prairie, Minn., $105; Erin Baldescwiler, La Conner, Wash., $175; Jeffrey Lawn, Waynesboro, Pa., $25; Lori Dahlke, Glenrock, $103; Tyler Dailey, Bridger, $155; Elias Kapasouris, Glen Ellyn, Ill., $160; Katie Moldenhauer, Belfry, Mont., $135; Vamsi Gunmadi, San Jose, Calif., $210; Crystal Pickering, Trenton, N.J., $119; Alexander Dedelow, Hammond, Ind., $125.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Nathaniel Velasquez, Basin, possession of controlled substance, jail 100 days, 89 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $705; Nicholas Murdoch, Greybull, possession of controlled substance, jail 90 days, 65 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $655; Kenneth McAffee, Washington, Utah, shooting a firearm across a roadway; Crystal Pickering, Trenton, N.J., failure to carry driver’s license, $100; Douglas Kappelmann, San Angelo, Texas, meeting or passing stopped school bus, $440; Jeffrey Schroeder, Thermopolis, hunting, trapping, or fishing on private land without permission, $300; Kaitlyn Clark, Billings, failure to obey traffic control device, $150.
