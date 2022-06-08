The Northwest College Intercultural Programs Office is now accepting applications for its Friendship Family program, which matches international students with local Wyoming families who serve as a friend in the community.
Since its inception, the cross-cultural exchange program has been a popular aspect of the American experience for many NWC students, as well as the community members who become part of their lives.
Friendship Families and their students meet throughout the semester for a meal, cultural activity, holiday, athletic event, or other chosen interests such as trips to Yellowstone, the Bighorn Canyon or Billings. The interaction between family and student allows program participants to develop friendships, experience new cultures and help with the adjustment of being far from home.
Those interested in becoming a Friendship Family for the 2022-23 academic year should visit nwc.edu/intercultural/activities/friendship-family.html for more information, as well as an application. Inquiries may be directed to Rachel Booth, (307) 754-6490, or rachel.booth@nwc.edu.
