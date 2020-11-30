A new organization in Cody wants to bring in fresh ideas and find out-of-the-box ways to solve problems. The Boyd Group for Creative Solutions was launched by John D. Boyd, a music producer and adviser to Kanye West, in October.
“I was inspired to do this because I want to make a difference in the world,” Boyd said. “I feel like the best vehicle to do that is to organize like-minded people that want to be active in their communities.”
Boyd said the first initiative for the group is a leadership development and mentoring program. The Group is working with graduates of several Ivy League schools and pairing them with people already established in their fields to provide mentorship to the recent graduates.
Boyd is in the process of developing a training manual for the organization, something he wants to be the guiding document for a training center for young people here in Cody.
“We hope to collaborate with a number of local contributors who will conduct workshops,” he said. “For instance, we were thinking about a class that works on off-the-grid living, basic firearm training, some of the things that these young people are probably not exposed to because they’re mainly from the big cities...The whole objective here is to give the young people a more well-rounded education and expose them to things that they don’t necessarily come in contact with in a formal educational setting.
As for why Boyd decided to launch a nonprofit like this in Cody, he said it’s his way of contributing to his community.
“I arrived here because I was consulting for Kanye and I decided to stay,” Boyd said. “I felt like this was my way of giving back to the city that I now reside in.”
Boyd said his variety of life experiences will aid in growing the group.
“I’m a really good connector,” he said. “I’m connected to a lot of different people through working for so long in the arts and cultural development and being a consultant. I think the biggest value that I add is not just my personal experience but the fact that I’m connected to people that can add value for the young people.”
The Group is holding its first formal fundraiser this Saturday at the Cody Cattle Company. The event includes a dinner, speakers, and entertainment from the musical group Infinity Song, which Boyd manages and is composed of his children. The event calls for semi-formal attire. It starts at 7 p.m. on the 5th. General admission tickets are $250, and event sponsorships available for $1,000.
The group does have several complimentary tickets available. For more information, call (307) 586-5430 or email vision@theboydgroupforcreativesolutions.org.
