For Meeteetse resident J.T. Currie, writing is the smell of cigar smoke and the taste of bourbon along with, until recently, the sounds of clicking, clacking and rattling emanating from a typewriter.
Currie reluctantly switched from his typewriter to a laptop in recent months — typewriters are hard on hands he injured years ago during his 21 years as an amateur boxer, he said. He’s saving a lot of money on ink ribbons and correction tape these days, but he misses the mechanical music.
“Nothing beats the sound or rhythm of a typewriter,” Currie said. “It sounds like progress.”
But while Currie’s writing sessions have gotten quieter in recent months, they are no less productive. He just self-published his first book “The Lords of Greenfield” on Amazon, and has another two books waiting in the wings for release later this year. That doesn’t count all of the projects he has in the works, the ones he slowly chips away at every afternoon.
“Sometimes, I write 30 words and sometimes I write 2,000,” Currie said of his afternoon writing sessions. “You just have to roll with the punches, kind of like in boxing.”
For his first novel, Currie followed the old adage of “write what you know.” While “Greenfield” is not an autobiographical story, it does pull from his life experiences, growing up in Pittsburgh, Penn., in an Irish Catholic family that was as passionate about boxing as they were their religion.
Currie sees a lot of himself and his family in this fictional story about a group of friends who work together to restore the Pittsburgh-area neighborhood of Greenfield to Irish control and stand against the powerful Italian mob.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a big seller in Wyoming,” Currie said of his debut novel. “There are no cowboys and no horses. It’s a very urban story, but it’s about a place that is very familiar to me.”
Currie said he spent about a year-and-a-half on the book from beginning to end.
“I wrote the first draft in about four months and sent it to an editor,” Currie said. “He told me, ‘Your prose is not that great, but you have great characters. They’re interesting.’ So I went back and started again. It took so much of my time, but it was a fun time, because I got to create the world from scratch.”
For Currie, one writing project leads right into another. He already has two other books completed. The first — “We Three That Be” — is a road trip adventure that also continues the stories of some key “Greenfield” characters. “Dreamers, Drifters and Underdogs,” which Currie describes as a “fictional memoir,” is also scheduled for release this year, and the author has other projects including his autobiographical passion project “The Weeping Willow Tree” in the works.
“I’m not going to cash in all my chips now and stop writing at age 40,” he said. “I still have a lot of stories to tell.”
Currie said he has no formal education in writing and learned a lot about the craft while working on “Greenfield.” He says he is inspired by writers like Ernest Hemingway and Hunter Thompson, who changed the art form despite their lack of a college education.
“For me, the real beauty isn’t a college degree; it’s what is in your head,” Currie said. “What matters is how you see the world — that’s how you should tell your story.”
“The Lords of Greenfield” is available for sale on Amazon at amazon.com/Lords-Greenfield-J-T-Currie/dp/B0BRLW4XL1. Physical copies are also available for sale at Hole in the Wall Antiques in Meeteetse and will be sold during the Park County Library’s Winter Authors Festival on Feb. 4.
