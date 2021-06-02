The wait is finally over and Summer Reading is here. This summer will prove to be one of our biggest programs we have offered.
Park County Library is offering Summer Reading for all ages, along with the joy of reading we will have fun programs and events at all three of our libraries. Summer Reading began Tuesday at the Cody Library and ends July 31. Stop by the Cody Library, sign up for Summer Reading and enjoy all the wonderful reading rewards and great programs we will be offering.
Weekly programs include Monday Toddler Time at 10 a.m. and Tuesday Storytime at 10 a.m. Don’t forget, every first Monday of the month is Sleepytime Stories at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a special visit from favorite children’s book character, Pete the Cat on Tuesday, June 22, 10-10:30 am. There will be a special Storytime with Ms. Susie Smith on Friday and June 18 at 10 a.m. Children can also read to a dog on June 10 and 24, please sign up in advance.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West Raptors will be visiting the Cody Library on June 9 at 2 p.m., this show is for all ages. Cody Library will also be hosting a fun Pet Expo for all ages 2-3:30 p.m. June 15. The Lego Guy will be stopping by on June 17 at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., for a great Lego program. Magician Cody Landstrom will be performing his amazing Magic Show on June 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cody Library.
On June 23 at 5:15 p.m. we will have a program by Katherine Clarkson on Gardening in Wyoming.
Here is a list of the other amazing programs being offered for the month of June, please check with the Cody Library for more information and to sign up:
Childrens:
• June 10, 2-3 p.m.: Animal Art
June 11, 10 a.m.: Ranger-led Nature Walk for families
June 14, 2 p.m.: Lego Club
June 16, 2 p.m.: Alice’s Adventure Wonderland Fun
June 22, 9 p.m.: Night Sky at CMS
June 23, 2 p.m.: Reading Escape Room
June 30, 2 p.m.: Tall Tales with Low Tails
Teens:
June 8, 22, 29, 1-2 p.m.: Arts and Crafts
June 12, 5-7:30 p.m.: After Hours Nerf Wars
June 15, noon-1 p.m.: Make your own Skin Salve
June 16: Make and Take Shrinky Dink Keychain
June 18, 8:30 p.m.: Outdoor Movie “Jungle Book”
June 25, 2-4 p.m.: Animal Character Design
