CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Scott Abraham; Abraham was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to 4 counts clandestine, surreptitious, prying into an enclosed area where the person being viewed has a reasonable expectation of privacy and captured an image of that person. Two counts for intentionally intercepting or attempting to intercept oral or electronic communication were dismissed per his plea deal. Abraham received prison time for 2 of the 4 guilty counts, and 4 years supervised probation for which he will serve when released from prison. He also must pay $275 in court fees. Abraham set up a camera inside his Powell employer’s bathroom and filming and audio recording others on at least two occasions.
State v. Natasha Hutchins; Hutchins admitted to violating the terms and conditions of her juvenile case. These infringements included not violating any laws, cooperating with the rules of the Department of Family Services, not consuming or being in possession of alcohol and controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, submitting to searches and drug testing. Hutchins was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and must enter the Park County Drug Court program as soon as possible. Any future attempts to avoid testing will be considered a violation of her terms of probation.
