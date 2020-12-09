Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert Carl Berry Jr., speed too fast for conditions, crash, $200, $10; Jeanne Bonnet, speeding, $112; Thomas Shallah Klindt, no valid or expired registration, $100; Sandra Jean Spielberg, no liability insurance, $300, $10; Sheridan Johnston, speeding, $110; Candy Cain, improper backing, crash, $210; Brian Lewis, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thomas Croft, dog at large, $75; second dog at large, $75; Harley Stewart, dangerous animal, bench warrant for failure to pay.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Timothy Pack, Springfield, Ore., failure to stop at stop sign; $100; failure to stop at stop sign in different location, $100; Robert Goodson, running red light, $100; McKenna Hanson, no valid drivers license, $150; Jace Nordeen, speeding, $112; Amanda Fuller, Fayeteville, Ga., no valid drivers license, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond; Roberto Olivares, Santa Clara, Calif., speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond; Xiaoyu Qian, Seattle, speeding, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay bond.
