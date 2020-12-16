Friday, December 18th

Cody

Meet Santa, 3-5 p.m., Whitlock Motors.

Saturday, December 19th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.

Santa House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-8 p.m., City Park.

Sunday, December 20th

Cody

Santa House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1-4 p.m., City Park.

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, December 21st

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, December 22nd

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.