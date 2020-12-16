Friday, December 18th
Cody
Meet Santa, 3-5 p.m., Whitlock Motors.
Saturday, December 19th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Cody Club Room.
Santa House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 5-8 p.m., City Park.
Sunday, December 20th
Cody
Santa House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1-4 p.m., City Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, December 21st
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, December 22nd
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.