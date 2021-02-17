Absaroka Senior Living, formerly Brookdale Absaroka, has a new owner and operator. Compass Senior Living, based in Eugene, Ore. owns, and is now operating the 46-unit Assisted Living.
Compass Senior Living representatives met with the residents and the employees of Absaroka Senior Living on Monday to welcome them to the Compass Senior Living family.
All employees were hired at their existing salaries, and their original date of hire was honored in recognition of the longevity of the team.
No rent increases for the residents are scheduled.
Compass is a family values driven company.
Jean Garboden, marketing and innovation leader for Compass, said, “It is an honor to work with my son, Dennis Garboden, my grandson Gabe Garboden, and our Compass team to support our employees, our residents, and our families. We are guided by goodness, loyalty, faith, and fun – our core values.
“We are happy and grateful for the opportunity to welcome the Absaroka Senior Living team into our family.”
