Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Julia Cook, $86; Wayne Wright, $115; Elizabeth Coggins, $110; Lonnie Whitlock, $110; Thomas Edward, $201; Nathanael Wageman, $88; Shane Skalsky, $135; James Sonderman, $90; Ethan Slight, $165; Delwynn Mitchell, $15; Christina Hatfield, $90; January Johnson, $120.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Cody Lester, fishing in closed waters, $135; Wayne Wright II, no seat belt, $25; Elliott Wittick, invalid driver’s license, $135; Travis Carroll, failure to stop at stop sign, $135; Shane Skalsky, no seat belt, $25; Jesse Ostrander, driving under the influence of alcohol – third offense in 10 years, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,355; John Ellery, failure to stop at stop sign, $125; Neal Murphy, invalid documents, $125.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ivana Zapata, Madison N.J., $120; Cameron Chalmers, Lafayette, Colo., $97; Thomas Herman, Columbia Falls, Mont., $105; Terry Warren, Lovell, $125; Richard Bundshuh, Ocala, Fla., $15; Jiyu Chen, Duluth, Minn., $160; Kimberly Rudge, Greybull, $110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.