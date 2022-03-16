By JONNY CLINTON
Cody High School junior Lukas Wagner has taken his passion for photography and keen eye for composition into creating a photojournalism piece on the street art of Cody.
After being inspired by street art from other cities he has visited, Wagner believes adding Cody to his photo collection has helped shine a light on just where the young artist comes from and who he is as a person.
“I can recall looking out the window on a car ride with my family, and countless times I would watch the graffiti on the train cars pass by,” Wagner said. “I thought of them as postcards from the city.”
Wagner said he was fascinated thinking about all the different people who worked on one train and how they collaborated to create that particular, unique scene.
He was able to build on that fascination with the help of the camera lens years later on trips to New York City, Chicago and Miami by capturing some of that street art.
“I’ve learned that you can’t just take a picture of someone else’s street art and call it your own,” Wagner said. “When I see graffiti I appreciate, I think to myself, ‘What can I add to this creative work? How can I show my audience how I perceive this graffiti in my own way?’”
Wagner said he observes the scene surrounding a piece of graffiti and thinks about how he can use it to create the composition for the shot.
“I love to use abstract angles and build on that with elements of photography like leading lines, contrasting colors, shapes and textures,” he said.
While shooting in bigger cities he used his rural background to his advantage to help process something as unfamiliar like graffiti a little differently than most.
“I saw it in a whole new light,” Wagner said. “Adding Cody to my photo collection of street art provides an appropriate contrast to those urban surroundings and still represent my background and who I am as a person.”
The young photographer plans to continue exploring his world through the lens and pursue advanced photography in the future.”
“Lukas is highly talented in the arts,” CHS media teacher Betsy Kennedy Ryzewicz said. “He is just an extremely gifted photographer.”
