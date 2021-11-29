The Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Draper Museum Raptor Experience celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2021. At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, the program’s “raptor wranglers”—Live Raptor Program Manager Melissa Hill and Live Raptor Program Assistant Brandon Lewis share tales of their adventures building and maintaining the program.
The free talk is Thursday at noon and can be attended in person at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium or virtually via Zoom webinar. Pre-register for the virtual option at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eSHTSDpoQVuwIFT2HelmBw. Advanced registration is not necessary to attend in person.
Maintaining a live raptor education program for ten years is no easy task and comes with many ups and downs. In celebration of their “tin” anniversary, the staff of the Draper Museum Raptor Experience invites you to join them as they discuss the foundations of the program, from choosing the right bird to their most memorable moments working with wild raptors in a public setting.
Hill earned her BS in Wildlife & Fisheries Biology & Management from the University of Wyoming. While there she began volunteering for a small raptor education organization, and her love of raptors took off. During her 20+ year career, Melissa has worked with more than 70 raptors at four different facilities. Her passion is sharing her love of raptors with others in the hopes of inspiring the next generation of nature enthusiasts and bird nerds.
Lewis has degrees in History and Zoology from the University of Wyoming and an extensive background in public programming with the National Park Service. Brandon has helped the Draper Museum Raptor Experience expand their quality training experience for volunteers and has developed crossover programs with the other museums at the Center of the West. Brandon loves incorporating humor into his presentations and enjoys educating visitors about wildlife, their biology, and their behaviors.
Support for the Draper’s Lunchtime Expedition series has been made possible by Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.
If you go
What: Talk on growth of Draper Museum Raptor Experience
When: Noon-1 p.m. Thursday
Where: Buffalo Bill Center of the West
