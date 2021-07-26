The 56th Annual Community Art Show at Cody Country Art League is on display in the main gallery until July 31 after winners were recently chosen.
In all, 233 pieces of artwork were entered into the show and recently judged by professional artist Reid Christie of Cody. Categories ranged from oil/acrylic, ceramics, woodworking, pastel, photography, mixed media, watercolor, sculpture/bronze and fiber arts. Awards were presented in each category in both professional, amateur and youth.
Best of show was awarded to Patty Stern for her captivating acrylic painting “Dappled Ponies.” People’s Choice was a tight race but ultimately went to Cody artist A. B. Smith for her pastel painting “ His Copper Eye Passed over Me.”
This year’s Wells Fargo award went to Paul Kethley from Powell for his oil painting “Evening Encampment.” Cody artist Larry Bathauer took home the 2021 Pinnacle Bank award for “Autumn Brilliance,” an acrylic painting.
Michael Hansen from Lovell earned the Dennis and Shirley Barhaug Emerging Artist award for his oil painting “Shoshone.”
Lee Niziolek, longtime Cody Country Art League member and current board member, took home the Fern Bath award in appreciation of all her volunteer hours, behind-the-scenes work and contributions to the Art League.
Winners
Professional Oil/Acrylic
1st: Larry Bathauer – “Reflections of Sullivan Lake”
2nd: Linda Jolley – “Bird’s Eye View”
HM: Randy Burke – “Trail Dust Saloon”
Amateur Oil/Acrylic
1st: A. B. Smith – “Cock-a-doodle-do”
2nd: Patti Gordon – “Shoshone Creek”
HM: Glenna Fales – “Prismatic”
Professional Watercolor
1st: Melody Christensen – “You Are My Sunshine”
2nd: Dolly Frerichs-Stuber – “Iris and Pepper Tin”
HM: Elizabeth LaRowe – “Heart Mountain”
Amateur Watercolor
1st: Jo-Anna Marquis – “Series 3 Peony”
2nd: Jacqueline Hajba-Miner – “Iris”
HM: Annalisse Baird – “Brilliant Catastrophe”
Professional Mixed
1st: Phil Anthony – “The Jack of Hearts Pipe”
2nd: George VanBuren - “#27 Cave Art Series”
HM: Shirley Robinett – “Alone with You”
Amateur Mixed
1st: Jeff Bales – “Wire Hurdler”
2nd: Candy Olberding – “The Guardian”
HM: Jeff Bales “Reindeer Moss Warrior”
Professional Pastel
1st: Karen Henneck – “Winter’s Complimentary Colors”
2nd: Linda Franson – “Montana Roadshow”
HM: Shirley Shirley – “Beartooth Afternoon”
Amateur Pastel
1st: A.B. Smith – Marsh
2nd: Paula Dimler – “Sunset Sail”
HM: Dorinda Furnell-Richards – “River of Solace”
Professional Draw/Graphite
1st: Maggie Bassett – “Two Hearts”
2nd: Lee Niziolek – “Hate Cold Mornings”
HM: John Giarrizzo – “Crazy Creek”
Amateur Draw/Graphite
1st: Diana Barton – “Entering Hyattville”
2nd: Benjaporn Helburn – “Black Bear Skull”
HM: Diana Barton – “North Cabin- Mason-Lovell Ranch”
Professional Photography
1st: Denise Connelly – “Windswept”
2nd: Shawn Stewart – “Grizzly Wave”
HM: Chris Parsons – “Surveyor of All”
Amateur Photography
1st: Linda Smith – “Grand Prismatic Spring”
2nd: Stephanie Amick – “Dear Sunset”
HM: Todd Johnson – “Anyone Have a Towel?”
Professional Woodworking
1st: Gary Lenhoff – “Flight”
2nd: Tim Goodwin – “Magazine Stand”
HM: Gary Lenhoff – “Timberdoodle”
Amateur Woodworking
1st: Hardy Tyson – “Orchestra Model Guitar”
2nd: Casey Sheets – “Heart Mountain”
HM: Robert Smith – “Olive”
Professional Pottery
1st: Mark Kronfuss – “Kibble Jar”
2nd: Pamela Nelson – “She’s Beautiful”
Amateur Pottery
1st: Candy Olberding – “Sedona Desert”
2nd: Stephanie Manuele – “Why I Like Robins”
HM: Candy Olberding – “Magdelina Matron of the Desert”
Professional Bronze/Sculpture
1st: Aaron Connelly – “Limited Quota”
2nd: Justin Munden – “Moment with the Boss”
HM: Justin Munden – “Wilderness Salad Bar”
Amateur Bronze/Sculpture
1st: Sarah Hite – “Soapstone Lily”
Professional Fiber Arts
1st: Linda Sudduth – “Cody Icons”
Youth Oil/Acrylic
1st: Alicia Parsons – “On the Wall”
2nd: Emmalee Nordland – “Cowboy’s Best Friend”
HM: Maezie Kronfuss – “Backyard”
Youth Pastel
1st: Emmalee Nordland – “Snooty Bobcat”
Youth Photography
1st: Kolten Goldsby – “Sweetwater”
2nd: Emma Johnson – “No One Gives a Crap About the Speed Limit”
HM: Jack Ruble – “Sea Grass”
Youth Watercolor
1st: Jack Ruble – “The Beach”
Other awards
Fern Bath Award: Lee Niziolek
Dennis and Shirley Barhaug Emerging Artist Award: Michael Hansen – “Shoshone” – oil
Pinnacle Bank Award: Larry Bathauer – “Autumn Brilliance” – acrylic
Wells Fargo Award: Paul Kethley – “Evening Encampment” – oil
Best of Show: Patty Stern – “Dappled Ponies” – acrylic
People’s Choice: A.B. Smith – “His Copper Eye Passed over Me” – pastel
