Cody’s early women did well to live up to Wyoming’s designation as the “Equality State.”
They ran boarding houses and bordellos, taught and helped form community and culture.
And, before most women in the country could, they voted.
Caroline Lockhart, who wrote for, edited and owned the Cody Enterprise (at one point the Park County Enterprise), shared the scenes from voting in 1908 under a pen name for a paper she had previously worked for back East, The North American in Philadelphia.
The headline: “Where Women Vote; Election Day in Wyoming.”
To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Enterprise is sharing the views of Cody Lockhart shared with other papers, helping to shape the image of this frontier town near Yellowstone National park with grand tourism aspirations.
These stories are from Lockhart’s personal papers at the Park County Archives.
The Picture Drawn by One Who Cast a Ballot
Most persons know that woman suffrage exists in several Western states, but comparatively few know how that suffrage is exercised.
Do women, in places where they exercise the privilege of helping fill all offices, just as men do, from President down to the local justice of the peace, congregate about the polls on election day? Is there wire-pulling and electioneering among them, as among men? Do they become as much excited over their electoral prerogative and over the outcome?
Well, in answer, here’s a story written for this paper by a woman who took part in last fall’s election in Wyoming. She’s a careful observer, and a woman whose writings in the past have won many thousands of admirers. She writes of the election in her own district of Wyoming, just as she saw it – and she saw it at Cody, in that state.
By
Suzette
No doubt it was exciting in other states of the Union and in the big cities when the returns came rolling in and Taft’s plurality began piling up and Bryan’s estimated majorities began simmering down, but I’ll bet – I mean I’ll wager that it wasn’t anything like the excitement, in Cody, Wyo., when it looked as though “Bad Land Dave” McFall was going to beat “Dough” Dibble, the baker for justice of the peace. And “Formaldehyde” Humphreys, the undertaker, never got a look-in.
“Of course, ‘Bad Land Dave’ has his good qualities,” as a lady from the lower Sage Creek precinct wisely observed, and his wife is a smart woman, all of which is to be considered when one is voting; but on the other hand, “Sandy” Dibble or “Dough” as one prefers certainly has a judicial mind and temperament, and admittedly, his wife is a pleasing person.
The struggle which went on in our minds as our pencils hovered alternately over the sacred names of Dibble and McFall is something to remember.
Of course you know, we – the women – have full suffrage in Wyoming. We can vote for President or the local dog catcher. We don’t have to chain ourselves to the railing like London suffragettes or shriek from cabs in order to be heard.
No, indeed, I should say not; every woman is a belle for at least six weeks before election, and the glad hand with that long, lingering election grip is ever out to greet us. We cut ice here in the sage brush during a campaign, I’d have you know.
While the presidential contest was not without its interest, we felt non of the breathless suspense which followed the report that “Bear George” McClellan from the Ten Sleep country, was losing in his own precinct, while his rival for the state senatorship “Billy” Deagan, from over Kerwin way was winning hands down. There were 16 votes cast in Kirwin. My, my, how this country is filling up!
And then when the news came down the North Fork of the Stinking Water that Dwight Hollister, of the Bart T Ranch, had carried Marquette solid for constable, all except six votes for “Billy” Green – the mean things! And we know who they were, too – we were wild with excitement. Mr. Hollister is a graduate of the Princeton Law School, and he played on the Princeton football team. That’s the kind of men we want to put in office! Imagine being arrested and snaked to the calaboose by an officer who does not know any better than to say: “You needn’t tell me! I seen you when you done it.”
HOW FAIR VOTERS REASON
The sun came up red over the Bad Lands on election morning the air seemed already charged with the excitement of the day’s events and the Mayor who lives and moves and has his being according to his lights, which same are two-candlepower, walked downtown to his seat on the iron rail in front of the barber shop, exactly as if he were alive.
By half-past 8 the ladies had their housework sufficiently far along to feel free to discuss the political situation and study the sample ballot over the backyard fences.
“As for myself,” declared a woman in a gingham housegown and a shawl. “I’m going to scratch Wickwire for sheriff. Did you hear what he said about burning sheep wagons and killing sheep? He used to be a cowboy, so he hates sheep. I’m going to scratch him until he looks like a raspberry pie.”
“Well, I’m not,” declared a voter in a blue sweater fanning the air with a broom. “Telling that on him is just a cheap election trick. My husband says so. Sprung it at the last minute so he couldn’t answer back. He’s as straight as a string, and my husband says–”
“Goodness gracious!” wheezed a lady coming up on a trot, “did you know that Mrs. Wallie Piffles was going to knife Dibble because she says he gave her burnt loaves two days in succession? Did you ever hear anything like that.”
“Well, I don’t care,” declared the woman with the broom. “I’m going to hang to Dibble as long as there’s a button on his coat. He’s dead square and he can’t be bulldozed. When you see a man with hair that stands straight up like that you can know he isn’t afraid of anybody.”
“Well, I wouldn’t vote at all if it wasn’t for Taft and Peter McGlashon,” asserted the stout person, calm again. “I guess Peter Enders has been a good county clerk, but Peter McGlashon is the most accommodating man! Why, that time we started for Yellowstone Park, and it rained and we stayed all night at Peter McGlashon’s he never charged us a cent – fed the horses oats, too. I guess I am going to vote for Peter McGlashon, and you are no friends of mine if you don’t vote for him, too. If you’ll vote for him I’ll vote for somebody you like.”
Miss Peckham, in a nubbin, was feeding the chickens cornmeal when Mrs. Emerson Hobbs thrust her foot through a hole in the chicken wire fence and, resting her arms on top of the rail, inquired coldly:
“Is it true, Miss Peckham, that you are going to vote for that kid, Percy Metz, for county attorney instead of Judge Walls?”
“It certainly is,” replied Miss Peckham with unmistakable acridity.
“It is possible that you have a reason for changing your vote?” The rising infection in Mrs. Emerson Hobbs’ voice was ominously polite.
“I believe in giving the younger men a chance,” declared Miss Peckham.
“That’s what I thought when I saw you grab Percy Metz for two ladies’ choice waltzes at the political dance.”
“Don’t you ever speak to me again, Mrs. Hobbs!”
“I don’t intend to, Miss Peckham. Good morning.”
About 10 o’clock feminine voters from various sections of our fair city began to traipse across the vacant lots, picking baling wire and cockle burrs from the ruffles of their petticoats as they neared the City Hall, which is also the calaboose – also anything else it happens to be needed for.
These morning voters regarded the process simply as a duty like going for the milk, something they had to get out of their systems. They merely removed their aprons, threw shawls over their heads and hurried in to have it over with.
But to the voters of the afternoon it was more of an occasion, a function which enabled them to wear that fall hat Humphreys’ milliner had retrimmed – la! la!
Wagonloads of voters of all ages began to arrive from the outlying ranches, and voters of both sexes galloped in on horseback.
And what an inspiring scene in front of the Town Hall! If you have a drop of patriotic blood in your veins you just thrill and thrill like an electric button.
There is “Formaldehyde” Humphreys sitting on a sawhorse looking wistfully at two other fellows getting the votes he wanted and there is Lemuel J. Judson bouncing the family in the new baby carriage while his wife votes, and through the window you can see Old Lady Stone, with one foot in the grave and the other in the voting booth, casting her first Democratic ballot. She used to be a Republican. Out behind the City Hall is Hobertson, the lumberman, instructing two voters and there is Mrs. Little plunging on Taft, betting three to one, with Mrs. Cooper holding the stakes.
Then you decide to go in, wondering if, after all, you will make a mistake and have your vote thrown out. So you worm your way through the crowd and somebody who knows you perfectly well asks you what your name is, and, as he looks in his book for it to see if you have registered, you are seized with an awful fear that when he finds it he will roar out your age.
Then “Jedge” Newton shifts his Lone Jack into the other cheek and hands you a ballot. You step behind a curtain and chew on the end of a lead pencil that a couple hundred others have chewed on before you and try to decide whether or not you put a cross in the circle at the top if you mean to scratch the ticket.
You want to vote for Taft because you father will. He is a Republican, so was your grandfather, and your great-grandfather, which is reason enough and yet you think a little sorrowfully of Bryan – Bryan with his fascinating personality, his tremendous perseverance. You admire the way he has fought against odds, believing always in himself and his purposes.
The next name of interest is that of Frank W. Mondell – for the Sixty-first Congress. Mondell? Of course for he, too, has sand or he never would have stood up in Congress and told the Forestry Service what he thought of it and its hordes of superfluous salaried nonentities – but that is another story. And Jacob Schwoob as a matter of civic pride, for he has grown from a Mayor into a state senator right under our very eyes.
But the real struggle in our minds is over “Bear George” and his Democratic opponent. We want the county divided, and “Bear George” is against division. The division is to our interest, and the Democratic candidate is for it. But we have a feeling of personal friendship for the “Honorable Bear George,” and away over there on a ranch which lies in the shadow of the Bighorn Mountains there is a little woman who would like to see her husband a state senator.
Really it’s a perplexing position!
And so we go down the list, scratching here and there, for this reason or that, and we come out with feeling we ought to go around and apologize because we could not vote for both candidates. Then “Jedge” Newton shifts the Lone Jack back again and tells us how to fold our ballot. We drop it in the box and it’s all over but the shouting.
