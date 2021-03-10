Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre is well on its way to assembling a crop of actors for this summer’s Cody Wild West Spectacular the Musical.
People have until Monday to send virtual submissions for the open audition period.
“We know we have great local talent and it is great for them to know about this opportunity if they don’t already know,” RMDT communications director Jen Kaelberer said.
Casting will be announced April 15 for the sixth consecutive summer producing Wild West Spectacular the Musical live on stage at the Cody Theatre.
Last summer RMDT had over 75 auditions from individuals all over the country.
Everything to know for those who audition is listed on the online form and videos are easily uploaded right into the form.
This summer RMDT is accepting auditions for:
• Actors and singers
• Male and female
• Must be 18 years or older
Will need:
• a short comedic monologue
• short serious monologue
• a song of their choice (accompaniment optional)
• a headshot
Online form and audition Page is codywildwestshow.com/open-auditions.
Summer 2021 tickets are on sale at codywildwestshow.com and people can follow on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated @codywildwestshow.
