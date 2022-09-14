A serious accident with a chainsaw, which partially severed his dominant arm, and the subsequent limited activity, proved a turning point for painter Thomas Kegler.
During the recovery period, he studied the techniques of American 19th century masters, which elevated his style and increased his productivity.
“I was driven to learn how to paint while I was healing,” pouring through art books, he recalled. Then “the stars aligned.”
His recuperation coincided with his landing a Hudson River Fellowship, an extension of the teaching at New York City’s Grand Central Atelier, for a three-week stay at the Wethersfield Estate near Millbrook, N.Y. The program is modeled after the tradition of the Hudson River School painters of the 19th century. Its mission statement says:
“By bringing back the skills and spirit of the pre-Impressionist landscape painters, the program will give much-needed direction to the new generation of painters. As they learn to study carefully and reflect on the trees and clouds and blades of grass and cliffs, their paintings will become beautiful. Ideally, these artists and their beautiful representations of nature will help to lead the culture back to a stronger connection with the landscape. The fellowship seeks to make a contribution to both the art world and the conservation movement.”
“That was the catalyst for the trajectory of my work and vision,” Kegler said. “I was inspired by the scenery and the company of amazing painters. I was free to explore poetically. It was really magical” to be in some of the same locations as American landscape painters like Sanford Gifford, Thomas Cole, Thomas Moran, Albert Bierstadt, Frederic Church and George Inness.
“The Hudson River School movement was the only American art movement,” he explained, while all the rest were imported from Europe. “It celebrated the American landscape with a spiritual connection. The landscape is a metaphor for spiritual enlightening, with your vision turned up toward heaven.”
That spirituality and salute to landscape are reflected in Kegler’s award-winning entry, “By the Light, Psalms: 75:15-17,” in the Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale, which depicts a moonlit Castle Rock on the South Fork. A resident of upstate New York, he first visited Cody Country three years ago and, in his words, “fell in love with it.”
Kegler returned to Cody in 2021 and again in 2022, with his two sons, now 10 and 13, staying a whole month both times. “It’s starting to feel like a second home,” he commented. He loves to travel and, as a high school art teacher, has time to explore in the summers.
“I’ve come full circle,” Kegler said of his Wyoming trips, noting that many Hudson River School painters lived in New York and “made pilgrimages to the West.” Like them, he did numerous studies of Castle Rock and the South Fork onsite and used them to complete “By the Light” back in his Eastern studio.
In order to paint a scene, “I have to experience it,” Kegler explained. “I’ve got to immerse myself in it.”
His journey into the world of art began in his teens, when Kegler said he found his work “not aesthetically pleasing. I lacked the vision and skill. I was unable to produce what I had in my head until my 30s.”
One of nine children, he said most of his siblings are also involved in the arts.
He’s basically self-taught, learning from books and visits to galleries. Unlike most contemporary artists who apply one coat, Kegler said his method involves a layered process of oil painting, which can entail putting down up to 30 surfaces using glazes. Because the layers take at least overnight to dry, he works on three or four paintings at a time. And giving credit to the fellowship, he’s gone from producing five to 10 canvases a year to 40 or 50.
Kegler also embraces luminism and tonalism, two artistic styles employed by Hudson River School painters.
“Luminism tends to be brighter and often includes the sun in the work to create intensity as well as quite a bit of detail,” he said. “Tonalism works tend to include the effects of an over-arching light, color and mood. They tend to be a bit darker, harmonious and less detail[ed] … often appearing hazy.”
Kegler compared learning how to paint to learning how to play music. First come the book and plucking out tunes. Next, when the notes are memorized, he continued, “you can play without the book and eventually you play from the soul.”
“Painting is a journey. There’s always room for growth,” he added. Once the basics are mastered, “then hopefully you’re painting poetry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.