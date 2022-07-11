The Del Cannon Band, made up of locals playing country music around area venues from the Cutthroat to The Colonel, is taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the second performance in the Concerts in the Park Series.
As with series opener Beacon Hill, it’s another local band, led by well-known octogenarian singer and musician Delbert Cannon.
“I love old country and Del is old country,” said an online review. “When in Cody, Wyoming, my wife and I danced the night away to his and the bands music and got to speak to Del and the band, a non-stopping country band.”
The remainder of the weekly concerts feature bands from the wider region, from Denver to Billings, as well as ones from further field, such as Nashville and Prather, Calif.
Whoever is performing, the City of Cody’s summer series remains a chance to enjoy free, live music in City Park downtown. The event runs until 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.