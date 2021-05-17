Northwest College is in summer mode through Aug. 27, with altered hours for administrative offices and the Hinckley Library.
All college offices are open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays through the summer.
While college offices are opened to the public four fewer hours on Friday, all employees work a regular work week by rearranging individual work schedules.
Northwest’s Hinckley Library closes for maintenance and cleaning through June 13. Beginning June 14, the library will observe the same abbreviated hours as the rest of the college. The library will be closed June 28 at noon through Aug. 14 for maintenance. For more information, call (307) 754-6207.
Any Wyoming resident can check out books and other materials from Hinckley Library. A valid card from any public library in Wyoming may be used.
The Johnson Fitness Center will be closed for the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.