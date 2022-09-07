Asked for his most vivid memories about the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, fire marshal Sam Wilde cites, without hesitation, a story about a little girl and a Barbie bicycle. He also mentions, with admiration, the volunteers of decades ago who were few in number and had scant equipment to battle the frequent fires.
His personal recollection about the little girl along with records from the department’s 100 years appears in the recently released book “The History of Cody’s Volunteer Fire Departments” by Park County Fire Protection District #2, with a foreword by Alan Simpson.
“Every morning a community should get up and say, ‘God bless our fire department,’” wrote Simpson, a firefighter from 1958-73. “These are real people who are there for you, doing sacrificial work on their own time and risking their lives for your property, family and pets.”
Replete with black-and-white illustrations, the 400-plus pages contain historical information assembled from five sources: Cody Enterprise, Park County Archives, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, fire department records and personal recollections. It was originally planned for 250 pages.
“A lot more could be put in here,” commented district fire warden Jerry Parker about the book’s size, “but we had to draw the line somewhere.”
The research took about three years. He said the project began in 2019 when the district board met and contracted with Paula Fauth of Elliot Rivers Co. of Cody, who’d complied the Cody Stampede history. She went through materials from 1942-82 and also interviewed some older firefighters. Robyn Cutter of the Park County Archives had researched 1980 to the present, and “Sam and I went through the Enterprises.”
“Ron Hill and I proofread it – four times,” added Parker, noting the challenge of accuracy with entries about the earlier decades. However, since the book is print-on-demand, corrections can be made with each edition.
“It was a lot of fun to do and rewarding when it was done,” he said.
One hundred years ago, sparked by a gift from William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, the department began with a hose cart, which was pulled by men or horses. The volunteers fought fires with buckets of sand without air packs or protective clothing, Parker noted. Today the volunteers – some 60 in four different areas – use modern fire equipment to fight blazes in an area covering 3,200 square miles.
The district runs halfway to Powell and halfway across the Chapman Bench, to the East Entrance, up the South Fork, and halfway to Greybull and Meeteetse, Parker said. There are six stations: the main one in Cody; two on the South Fork, one midway and the other at the end; two on the North Fork, one in Wapiti Valley and the other at Pahaska Tepee; and one in Sunlight Basin.
In town, as a little kid, Parker remembers waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of sirens announcing a fire. A KODI radio announcer would air a request that people not follow the fire trucks, followed by the location of the fire. Although the sirens are no longer used, “people still follow the fire trucks,” he added.
In his 18 years with the department, “everything has changed,” Parker said. “The equipment has gotten safer, the training has improved 100 percent.” New recruits meet every Monday night for the first year, and department training occurs twice a month.
The Cody roster numbers 30 at most, which it’s maintained for a while, but there are three openings now.
“The closer we can stay to full, it lightens up the load on everyone else,” Parker said.
Another change is the district staff: administrator and fire warden Parker (1983-2001 volunteer); fire marshal Wilde (1995-2002 volunteer); district training officer Matt Schauland; and service technician Mike Boone. Schauland will train rural volunteers throughout the year and is the latest hire. He came onboard in early August after 15 years as a volunteer and as a firefighter with the BLM and forest service.
“I like the training aspect,” he said. “I really like this group of folks down here. I want to share my wildland fire fighting knowledge and hope it will better their experience out there.”
Part of Wilde’s job is inspections, typically more than 80 buildings a year. He credits fire prevention programs for helping decrease the number of calls and major blazes of the past. He enjoys reminiscing about the Christmas for Kids Program, an annual project hosted by the district for the past 10 years, when firefighters take select children on shopping trips for their families.
His charge one year was a little girl he described as cute and sweet. As he tried to select gifts with her, “she kept grabbing me by the sleeve and dragging me over to show me the Barbie bike that Santa was bringing her,” Wilde wrote in the book.
When the shopping was done, Wilde met her father and related the daughter’s Christmas wish to him, only to learn the family couldn’t afford it. But Santa did deliver, thanks to a retired volunteer and an uncle in Kansas.
To Purchase:
Copies of The History of Cody’s Volunteer Fire Departments are available at The Thistle, Legends, Cody Heritage Museum, Irma Hotel, Buffalo Bill Center of the West and Pahaska Tepee or online at codyfirebook.com.
