The Christmas rose is a popular English plant sometimes identified as “Snow Rose” or “Winter Rose.”
It is native to the mountains of southern and central Europe. We know it for its tendency to bloom during the peak winter season. The story of the Christmas rose explains the tradition of gifting.
On a bleak winter day, people from all over came to give presents to the Savior. The wise men offered myrrh, frankincense, gold and placed them next to the infant. Many others brought doves, fruit and honey. Amongst them was a child named Madelon. She looked at the gifts lying around the manger and began to cry.
She was a poor shepherd girl who loved the beauty of nature. She searched for a flower to give but couldn’t find one. Realizing she had nothing to offer, she stood and wept. Then an angel appeared to her and dusted the snow from the ground. As Madelon continued to cry, her tears transformed into a beautiful white flower. The angel spoke to her, saying these roses were born from pure love. A smile grew upon her face, and she presented the flower to the infant. The myth of the Christmas rose is a powerful story that allows you to recognize it is your gesture that counts and not the magnitude of your gift. The Christmas rose also has many special uses.
The plant is a member of the Ranunculaceae plant family, more commonly known as the buttercup. It is a perennial evergreen and produces narrow green shiny leaves with bowl-shaped white flowers three inches across with yellow stems. It provides valuable nectar for early pollinators. In 1400 B.C., they used it as a potential cure for insanity. During the Victorian era, it purged the human body of intestinal worms. They have also used it as an anti-spasmodic to treat epilepsy, restore concentration and inability to focus, decrease depression and to help the body reduce swelling of the brain.
It is important to point out that the leaves, stems and roots are toxic to humans if swallowed. Do not consume any plant without a doctor’s supervision.
As we move through the Christmas season, it is easy to get distracted by the retail sales, stress of traveling from one place to another and feeling of being overwhelmed. Relax and remember that no gift is more valuable than a gift from the heart.
Thank you for reading, and if you have questions, please reach out to me at katherineclarkson2@gmail.com. Have a Merry Christmas or Happy Holiday.
