The 2022 Northwest Crop Symposium, is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 20 at the fairgrounds in Powell. Speakers are Dr. Bart Stevens with the USDA’s Northern Plains Agriculture Research Center and Montana producer Don Steinbeiser.
Stevens formerly worked at the Powell Research and Extension Center. He will be presenting on fertilizers for alkaline soils and precision fertilizer management. The second speaker, Don Steinbeiser, is a farmer from Sydney, Mont., and will be providing a producers perspective to managing center pivots and his experience with soil moisture sensors.
For more information or to RSVP, call (307) 754-8836.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.