The Cody Music Club, made up of nearly 50 women from the community, have presented their musical Christmas fundraiser Silver Tea for many years. This event helps raise funds for scholarships for local students.
This year, COVID-19 limitations have removed the club’s ability to do a live performance, so the women are planning a video Silver Tea performance, “A Joyous Christmas.” There will be a link to this performance on the Cody Music Club Facebook page starting Dec. 18 or on YouTube at “2020 Virtual Silver Tea.”
Cody Music Club is seeking donations from the community to build the scholarship funds and asking the community to consider providing any donation to help this scholarship cause.
Donations may be made by two ways. Send a check payable to: Cody Music Club, c/o Jennifer Ogden, 12 Copper Creek Trail Cody, WY 82414, o via Venmo-@CodyMusicClub Verification #-1472.
