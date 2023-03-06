Mark your calendars for Wednesday, March 8 as the Park County Library Foundation presents a showing of the documentary, “Dear Sirs: A Personal Journey Through World War II 75 Years Later.”
The showing will take place at the Vali Twin Cinema in Powell, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and film begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $15 with all proceeds going to the Powell Library Expansion Project. Purchase tickets at any of the three library branches, through the Library Foundation or at the ticket counter the night of the show.
Park County Library will be celebrating National PI Day (3.14-PI Day) on Tuesday, March 14. Everyone is encouraged to decorate a pie based around a book cover or literary theme. A prize for the best literary-themed pie will be awarded. Also, a silent auction for the pies will be held from 1-5 p.m. with all proceeds going to the Powell Library Expansion Project. Please see any of the three libraries for more detail. This is a great chance to have fun celebrating PI day by decorating a pie for a good cause.
To celebrate spring and another year of our fabulous Seed Libraries on Monday, March 20, come to any of the Park County Libraries and with any check out of materials, receive a free seed tray to start your own garden.
On Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., join Master Gardener Kathleen Clarkson as she presents “Learn How to Start your Garden 101.” This is a great chance to pick up some seeds from the seed library and get your own garden started.
Make sure and stop by one of the Park County Libraries to grab a copy or view online or social media sites to check out our first ever Annual Report that highlights what the library has been up to throughout the year and how much we appreciate the community we serve.
Families came to the Cody Library on March 6 for our Dr. Seuss Celebration. This was a fun night of stories, games and crafts.
Remember throughout the year, fill out paper forms or log in online to participate in our year long reading challenge of reading 23 different books in 11 different genres. This is a fun way to try new books and different genres throughout the year. Everyone is invited to enter multiple times and at the end of the year fun prizes will be awarded randomly for participants.
Park County Libraries is please to announce a limited-edition Park County Library card, available at all libraries. In celebration of the new limited-edition card and Winter Reading, everyone who visits the library can enter into a drawing to win a Children’s Picture Book that the limited card design is inspired by.
The design is inspired by author Jon Klassen. These new library cards will be offered to new library card sign ups and anyone who would like to replace their old cards with this limited-edition card is welcome to do so.
Cody Library is also pleased to provide tax assistance. Appointments are needed, so please contact the library for more information.
The Writing Group is meeting on Monday, March 20 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing. Join us on Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. for a free Yoga class.
On Tuesday, March 9 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m., come to the Cody Library for our Libby Workshop. Join us in the Bison Room as you learn how to download and navigate the Libby App to take advantage of the thousands of audio and eBooks available for check out. The workshop is open for all ages and skill set to learn.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Wednesday, March 15 at 5 p.m., to discuss ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ and the Wednesday Book Discussion March 22 at 10 a.m., will be discussing ‘Whistling Past the Graveyard.’ Copies of the books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
On Friday, March 31 at 2 p.m., join us for Adult Craft time, as we have fun coloring bookmarks, stop by for some crafting fun.
March is filled with activities for kids. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10-10:30 a.m. and Storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10-10:45 a.m. for all ages. Sleepytime Stories will be on Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. Join us for CRC Toddler Playgroup on Monday, March 13 from 10-11 a.m. Homeschool Hour is back, so please join us every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Kids can also sign up for the ever popular Read to a Dog, every Tuesday from 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Join us on Tuesday, March 16 at 4:30 p.m., as we partner with Big Horn Radio for the Leprechaun Trap Contest Party. On Friday, March 24, join us for fun craft projects available all day.
The Teen Room of the Cody Library is offering fun activities for March. Teen Room offers Homeschool Hour activities every Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. Teens join us for a Bob Ross Paint Party on Monday, March 13 from 5-7 p.m. The Teen Room will be offering movie afternoon on Friday, March 17 from 2:30-4 p.m. and Wednesday, March 22 and Friday March 24 from 1-3 p.m.
During spring break, we will offer fun activities. On Monday, March 20, there will be Chess all day,; Tuesday March 21 will have board games;Tuesday, March 23 is chip tasting.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, find some great treasures and help support the library.
The Friends have purchased walkers with seats for use at the library for anyone who would like to use one to make their visit at the library easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.