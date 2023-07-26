William C. “Will” Richard was born in 1876 in Vermont, where his mother inspired his interest in taxidermy, as he watched her stuff game birds. Thirty years later, following a brief visit to Cody, he returned there to open Richard Taxidermy Shop and Cody Museum on Sheridan Avenue, which lasted until 1952.
Today, his specimens – some from the American West and others from around the world – can be found in various institutions, including the New York State Museum in Albany, Denver Museum of Nature & Science, and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
In recognition of his consummate skill with mounts, Richard was inducted into the Taxidermy Hall of Fame on July 22 at a ceremony in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was nominated by his great grand-nephew Bob Richard of Cody and Park County Archivist Robyn Cutter.
Bob Richard said his great-uncle taught him to fish — they’d go to Lewis Lake in Yellowstone National Park as soon as the ice disappeared — and used his taxidermy skills on some of his great-nephew’s catches.
“He could mount anything,” recalled Bob Richard, adding that his great uncle developed a unique technique of taxidermy that gave longevity to his specimens.
Will Richard “was really involved in the community,” Cutter added. He participated in the startups of the Buffalo Bill Historical Center (now BBCW) and the fish hatchery in Clark and was a member of other founding groups. He guided hunters in this area and also hunted abroad.
“He was world-renowned, and here he was, in Cody, Wyoming,” Cutter said.
The initial scrambles
The campaign to nominate Richard began late last year when Cutter said she randomly ran across a notice about the Taxidermy Hall of Fame. She’d never heard of it. Every two years, she learned, its officials select four nominees for induction. She had 48 hours to assemble the nomination packet, and Bob Richard, 86, encouraged her to hurry.
“I may not be around” in two more years, he recalled thinking.
Since Cutter had recently finished a book on Will Richard for Bob, for the packet she honed in on the parts of his life involving taxidermy. One of his mentors, James L. Clark, is already in the Hall of Fame, an early inductee.
Clark and Richard worked together in the New York State Museum in Albany around 1898, she said. Self-taught, Richard had applied for and landed the job of remounting the birds in the Albany collection.
“There were no books on taxidermy that satisfied me so I began, literally, from the ground up,” Will Richard said in an interview with the Sacramento Bee on April 23, 1964.
Although his mother had hoped he’d become a doctor, it was her skills at stuffing birds that inspired his career, along with his father’s gift of a $2.50 muzzle-loading shotgun, the Sacramento Bee story said. He started experimenting with ways to preserve wildlife.
After failed attempts, “he found by mixing a concoction of clay, petroleum jelly and a small amount of beeswax, he could mold a likeness of his subject,” the story continued. “Over the sculpture, Richard placed burlap and plaster of Paris. Once the plaster hardened, he removed the clay model and placed the skin over the plaster cast.”
That success led to his work in Albany, at age 19.
“They didn’t think I could handle the job,” Richard told the Bee, “but they agreed to pay me $3 a day on a trial basis.”
The trial lasted three years.
“During those years he became one of the first taxidermists to exhibit wild animals and birds in family groupings and in their natural habitat,” according to the article.
Cody and beyond
In 1901 Richard traveled to Wyoming with his brothers Fred and George to work on the Pitchfork Ranch outside Meeteetse. When the owner died, he returned to Albany and worked alongside Clark. Then it was back to Cody in 1906 to open his
shop and museum.
To prepare himself for quality taxidermy and to obtain specimens, Richard studied wildlife in their natural habitat and became an avid hunter. He also traveled widely.
“In his hunting, he has painstakingly jotted down exact anatomical measurements of the animals taken in order to recreate them in a more lifelike manner in his taxidermy studio,” the Bee story said.
He mounted trophy heads for many notables, including President Theodore Roosevelt, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Western furniture maker Thomas Molesworth, saddle maker Ed Bohlin and painter W.R. Leigh.
Leigh had responded to Richard’s advertisement in Pallette and Bench magazine offering to take an artist on a pack trip, according to an Enterprise story of June 14, 1951.
When Richard met Leigh’s train in 1906, the story said, “… he saw no little artist with a paint box under his arm. Instead he met a ‘tall southern fellow’ with a Van Dyke beard. Leigh was so amused at Richard’s idea of how an artist should look that they got along beautifully from their first meeting.”
In the backcountry, Leigh set up his easel and, as Richard watched him, he learned Richard had invited an artist on a free trip in order to learn how to paint, the story said. The artist insisted Richard could only learn by doing, and they started painting together. Leigh would stay at the Frost-Richard ranch on the North Fork, Cutter noted.
Some of Will Richard’s work hangs in the home of his great-nephew, Bob, who noted that BBCW art historian Karen McWhorter mistook Richard’s paintings for Leigh’s when she first saw them.
Will Richard ventured into other artistic pursuits including acting as “a bad type” in the movie “The Rider of the Painted Horse” filmed in Cody, and sculpting a bronze of Buffalo Bill’s horse for a possible memorial statue at the BBCW. He lost that commission to Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.
In 1952, Richard sold the shop to his nephew Jack Richard and, about 10 years later, moved to Paradise, Calif. There he mounted a bobcat, which had been shot locally, and donated it to the local high school, in honor of its mascot.
During the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise, Bob said, “the school didn’t burn, and the mount survived.”
His great-uncle also endures in his legacy of teaching his great-nephew about nature, “how to read tracks and signs of animals,” Bob wrote in “William ‘Will’ Charles Richard, 1876-1971.”
“He made sure I understood what made the tracks small and large, a big part of understanding nature and habitat and the western way of life,” Bob Richard wrote. “He made an impression on my life which has lasted my entire life appreciating the beauty and goodness of the animals in the Yellowstone Country.”
