By LEO WOLFSON
A group of residents and businesses have been rewarded for wearing face masks locally.
Mask Up Park County is running a lottery for customers and businesses to incentivize mask wearing.
This month it awarded Cody resident Amos Olson and Alyssa Hunter of Powell each $1,000 in Cody Bucks. Olson won his lottery while at Texture Salon and Hunter won at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.
Texture and Heart Mountain were also awarded $200 in Cody Bucks.
Last month, MUPC ran a campaign where businesses and their employees got to post on social media a photo of their employees wearing masks to be entered in the contest. Elizabeth Campbell of 307 Pizza won $1,000 in Cody Bucks. There were 26 entries in the lottery.
All of the lottery prizes have been donated privately, with donors in this contest including Nielsen and Associates and the Piazza Family Foundation. This lottery was done in collaboration with the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and the Powell Chamber of Commerce, who identified participants and orchestrated the distribution, collection and instruction of the event.
Mask Up’s goal is to continue promoting mask wearing with the purpose of protecting the vulnerable in the community while keeping businesses open.
“We know that healthy people build healthy economies and strong economies keep people healthier,” said Dr. Elise Lowe, a lead hospitalist at Cody Regional Health, who is running the campaign. “Mathematical modeling shows that mask use of 80% in a community is superior to even a complete lockdown in terms of preventing disease spread. While masks do not provide 100% protection, they decrease viral exposure, possibly even reducing the severity of illness.”
Mask Up is still looking for volunteers to help with small lotteries at indoor sporting events and other social gatherings where distancing is difficult. Go to the Mask Up Facebook to learn more and to reach about volunteering.
Although Lowe works at CRH, she is considered a Sound Physicians employee. Mask Up is not a campaign being run by either of these two organizations.
