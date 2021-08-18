Artists can now register for two Plein Air in the Parks competitions, one in Laramie and the other in Cody.
Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by the Cody Country Art League, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Arts Council, Laramie Artists Project,and University of Wyoming Art Museum. This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations and offers cash prizes to top participants.
This year, for the first time, there will be two separate Plein Air in the Parks events – the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (Laramie), Aug. 26-29 and Buffalo Bill State Park (Cody) Sept. 9-12. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online for both events.
To register for the event at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site, visit pleinairintheparks-wtp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird pricing is available through Aug. 20.
To register for the event at Buffalo Bill State Park, visit: pleinairintheparks-bbsp2021.eventbrite.com. Early bird registration is available through Sept. 3.
Early bird registration is $35 for artists. Regular and walk-up registration will be $50. A reduced rate for college students is available for $15 and a youth division rate for those under the age of 18 is available for $5. Artists will have the option of selling pieces produced during the event at the concluding reception and art show.
“State Parks continues to be a supportive and enthusiastic partner for this event. Their excitement for the program has allowed us to expand it to two locations this year,” says Rachel Clifton, Assistant Director of the Wyoming Arts Council. “We’re also grateful to our partners in both Laramie and Cody for helping make these events possible.”
The competitions will be judged anonymously. The Best in Show Cash Award will be $1,000, while 2nd and 3rd place prizes go for $500 and $250, respectively. The public is invited to attend a reception on the Sunday of each event and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award, a $250 cash award, and to purchase artwork produced during the event. Youth categories will be judged separately and also include cash awards.
For full rules and regulations, visit wyoarts.state.wy.us/wac-program/plein-air.
