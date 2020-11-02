Portions of Studio Theatre at CCPA’s “The Covid Monologues,” which was presented in July, have been accepted by the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center as part of their COVID-19 Collection Project.
The summer production featured staged readings by local writers and included monologues, poems and statements responding to the COVID-19 crisis. The performance was presented at The Cody Center for the Performing Arts and was simultaneously streamed on CCPA’s Facebook page.
The performance enjoyed a combined audience of over 300 people.
“I’m absolutely thrilled that much of our show is being archived in this important project,” said Studio Theatre at CCPA director Bethany Sandvik. “The readings were so varied in content and intent, which really showed a spectrum of how we are all grappling with our current situation.”
“The Covid Monologues” was originally performed on July 20 and featured readings of works by eight local writers along with two works from outside of Wyoming. The following were selected by Sandvik to be archived because they dealt specifically with the Covid crisis and were written by Wyoming residents: “Clear Thoughts on a Clear Day,” by Nancy Hoffman, “That Extra Ten Pounds” by Angie McKenzie, “Covid in Cody Parts 1 & 2,” by Lynne Rheinhardt, “Kimmie the Cat,” by Paloma Russell, “Free Hugs,” by Bethany Sandvik, and “Touch” by Erin Zagorodney.” The collection was accepted by the AHC and will be archived as part of the Center’s COVID-19 Collection Project.
The University of Wyoming’s AHC’s COVID-19 Collection Project, was inspired by History Colorado’s COVID-19 collecting initiative. The COVID-19 Collection Project gathers together experiences, thoughts, observations, and stories from around Wyoming about the impact of the coronavirus on work, education, personal life, community, and beyond. For more information or to participate, visit their website: uwyo.edu/ahc/covid-19-collecting.html.
Studio Theatre at CCPA is located at 1527 18th Street. Studio Theatre is the only professional, black-box theater in the Big Horn Basin. Sandvik said they strive to create and present work that highlights significant historical and social issues, empowers women and fosters creativity in all ages.
