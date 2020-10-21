Park County Right to Life is continuing its work to support new mothers and spread the message locally and to legislators that life should be protected from conception.
Last Saturday afternoon, the group hosted a Right to Life Tea at Christ the King Lutheran Church. Co-chair Carol Armstrong said the event was attended by nearly 50 women who had tea, cakes and filled baskets full of supplies for new mothers.
Serenity Pregnancy Center gives the baskets of supplies for babies to mothers in the area.
Armstrong said the event also led to more women signing up for the organization as well as donations that allow the group to put up signs along the highways outside of town with a baby and the words: “Look What God Has Made.”
The event also included a talk by guest speaker Marti Halverson, a former state legislator, about pro-life bills. Armstrong said while Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed a “Born Alive” bill last session, the group will again push for the bill’s passage.
