Few animals symbolize the wildness of the American West more than the grizzly bear. At the next Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition, Frank T. Van Manen, Supervisory Research Wildlife Biologist with the USGS in Bozeman, Mont., presents The Biology, Science, and Management behind the Remarkable Recovery of the Yellowstone Grizzly Bear.
The free talk is noon Thursday in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qEG5MkPAS82NvxFN2tqxxQ.
The fate of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region was similar to that of large predator species worldwide, with indiscriminate killing in the 1800s and into the mid-1900s resulting in severe population declines and range contraction. But, Van Manen says, “The path to recovery of the Yellowstone grizzly bear population started 50 years ago – at the controversial intersection of science, policy, and public opinion.”
Concerted and visionary conservation efforts reversed the declining population trends of the late 1970s.
At the presentation, van Manen, who is also Team Leader of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team, explores the history, current status, and future of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bears. Data collected by the IGBST provide important insights into factors that contributed to the recovery and resilience of the iconic animal, as well as the challenges that come with conservation success.
The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team of which van Manen is Team Leader, is a science consortium of federal, state, and tribal agencies established in 1973 to address research and monitoring needs regarding the Greater Yellowstone grizzly bear population. Van Manen earned a MS degree in Biology from Wageningen University in the Netherlands in 1989 and PhD in Ecology from the University of Tennessee in 1994.
Van Manen researched black bears, red wolves, and Florida panthers in the southeastern United States during the 1990s and 2000s and moved to Bozeman, Montana, in 2012 to join the IGBST. He has collaborated on bear research projects in Ecuador (Andean bears), Sri Lanka (sloth bears), China (giant panda), and Malaysia (sun bears). He was president of the International Association for Bear Research and Management from 2007 to 2013, and served on its Executive Council for 15 years.
Support for the Draper’s Lunchtime Expedition series has been made possible by Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.
