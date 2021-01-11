A State of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission is available for telephone appointments only throughout January.
Brad Cline is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Cline can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.
Due to health concerns regarding COVID-19, all appointments for Big Horn, Park and Washakie Counties will be conducted via telephone. Please contact Brad Cline at (307) 250-3890 to schedule an appointment.
