CIVIL ACTIONS
Park County Board of Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The defendants have submitted their response opposing the plaintiff’s request for a preliminary injunction, describing it as baseless and lacking evidentiary support. They have also opposed the plaintiff’s motion for a protective order in that it is unsupported and without reason for why responding to discovery would be unreasonable. An upcoming hearing was rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. Sept 22 to discuss the preliminary injunction the plaintiff filed to stop the defendant from allegedly violating zoning rules. In July 2019, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses have been assessed a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Erin Royer; The state has submitted a third petition to revoke probation after Royer tested positive for meth and heroin in August and admitting to using. She was terminated from the Park County Drug Court program on Aug. 21 after also testing positive for Buprenophone twice, failing to show up for drug court twice, and not showing up for a drug test. There will be a 4 p.m. Sept. 21 evidentiary hearing on this matter. Royer pleaded guilty to breaking her probation stemming from a deferred guilty plea to delivering Schedule III controlled substance hydrocodone in 2013. In addition, she was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $1,000 in court fees, and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. Royer tested positive for meth and oxycodone and was in the presence of a felon in July 2018 while on 4 years supervised probation.
State v. Natasha Hutchins; Hutchins has been ordered to enroll in Park County Drug Court within 5 days of an Aug. 5 evidentiary hearing with a 30-day suspended jail sentence. If she does not do this within 5 days the sentence could be imposed. Hutchins was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and ordered to enter the Park County Drug Court program in February after she was found guilty for criminal contempt related to a juvenile case. Since that sentence she has tested positive for meth 4 times. In May, she also failed to show up for her bed date at Volunteers of America in time.
State v. Kenneth Geissler Jr.; A 1:30 p.m. Thursday status hearing has been set for Geissler. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State. v. Eric Metzger; Metzger waived his right to a speedy trial. The defendant is facing charges for theft of property valued more than $1,000, a felony carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000. Metzger is accused of stealing $12,000 in cash from a Cody man in July 2018.
