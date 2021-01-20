“From there to here, from here to there, funny things happen everywhere.” – Dr. Seuss
We just finished a horrible year, and I believe we need some “belly laughs” to get us into a better frame of mind. Laughing is an inner quality, mood and disposition, and has many effects, not only for the physical but the mental as well.
My teachers told me I’d never amount to much because I procrastinate so much. I told them, “Just you wait!”
Whatever words you may use instead of laughter such as amusement, giggle, glee, it is good for you to have humor to get through the trials that life may present. A good sense of humor can’t cure all ailments, but data is mounting about the positive things laughter can do.
A good laugh has short-term effects. When you start to laugh, it doesn’t just lighten the load mentally, it actually induces physical changes in the body.
Laughter can stimulate many organs with oxygen rich air, stimulate the heart lungs and muscles, and increase the endorphins that are released in the brain.
Activate and relieve your stress response. A rollicking laugh fires up and then cools down your stress response, and increases and then decreases your heart rate and blood pressure. The result is a good, relaxed feeling.
Laughter can soothe tension and stimulate circulation and aid in muscle relaxation, helping to relieve the physical symptoms of stress.
The long-term effects of laughter may improve your immune system. Negative thoughts manifest into chemical reactions that can affect the body by bringing more stress into your system and decreasing your immunity. By contrast, positive thoughts can actually release neuropeptides that help fight stress and potentially more serious illnesses.
Laughter may ease pain by causing the body to release its own natural painkillers.
It can also increase personal satisfaction and make it easier to cope with difficult situations and to connect with other people.
Laughter can improve the mood for people that experience depression, sometimes due to chronic illness. Laughter can help lessen depression and anxiety and just make you feel happier.
An essential ingredient for developing your sense of humor is to learn not to take yourself too seriously and laugh at your own mistakes and foibles. We all do foolish things from time to time. Embrace your imperfections.
Develop your sense of humor by laughing at yourself and attempt to laugh at situations instead of bemoaning them, surround yourself with reminders to lighten up. Post funny notes or pictures that make you smile and laugh. I have a funny on my computer that is of a little old granny and she says “The Lee family has really been stressing me out! Perhaps you know them, Emotional Lee, Mental Lee, Physical Lee and let’s not forget Emotional Lee.”
Create opportunities to laugh. Watch a funny movie or TV show. Seek out funny people, share a good joke or funny story, host a game night with friends or play with a pet.
Smiling is the beginning of laughter, and laughter is contagious. When you see someone, instead of looking down or away, smile at them. You will help make someone else feel better, especially yourself.
Two pickles fell out of a jar onto the floor, one pickles said to the other “Dill with it.” How does NASA plan a party? They planet.
Why are robots never afraid? They have nerves of steel.
How do mountains stay warm in winter? Snow caps. Which rock group has four guys who can’t sing or play instruments? Mount Rushmore.
Quit rolling your eyes and just laugh. Doesn’t it feel good to just be silly sometimes?
(Rita Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.)
