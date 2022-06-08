The Northwest College Photography Department is hosting an exhibition of students’ work from their recent field studies trip to the Dominican Republic.
The week-long trip, which was taken this March during spring break, gave students, alumni and other travel enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in a rich Caribbean culture. The show will include photographs, art and audio, and will remain on display throughout the summer months.
The SinClair Gallery is located inside the Orendorff Building on the Northwest College campus, and is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Admission is free.
