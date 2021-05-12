Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Vesta Pierce, no valid or expired registration, $100; April Hollingshead, failure to yield or stop for pedestrian, $310; Jacob Sims, no valid or expired registration, $110; Shannon Severude, careless driving, crash, $210; Tyler Cordell Dallman, illegal lane change, crash, $210; Sadie Becker, failure to yield to right of way, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Christopher Huber, public intoxication, $510; Cary Hansen, dangerous animal, $250, $10; Andrew Blaylock, disorderly conduct, $300, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Dustin Pike, Denver, speeding in school zone, $185; Harriet Swan, Richmond, Calif., speeding, $109; Alexis Reynoso, speeding, $112; Darrian Treat, Powell, no or one tail light, $110.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ryan Bailey, Casper, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Bailey, public intoxication, $500.
