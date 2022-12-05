image

Michael Francis will be signing his books on Yellowstone Park on Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

 Courtesy Photo

After a career as a wildlife photographer, Michael Francis set a goal for his retirement – devoting time to working on his Yellowstone Park collection, a project special to him. 

