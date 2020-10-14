CIVIL ACTION
Park County Board of Commissioners v. Richard Zickefoose and Mallie Zickefoose; The defendants have submitted a list of witnesses they intend to call at a 9 a.m. Oct. 22 hearing. In July 2019, the commissioners unanimously approved commissioner Joe Tilden’s motion to penalize Beartooth Lodge, owned by Richard “Zig” and Mallie Zickefoose. The Zickefooses have been assessed a $750 a day or $635,250 penalty from when their infractions were originally cited by the commissioners and county planning and zoning staff on March 21, 2017, for having too many rental cabins at their bed and breakfast business.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Natasha Hutchins; The state has filed a second petition to revoke probation. It is accusing Hutchins of testing positive for meth, and being in the presence of alcohol and drug paraphernalia during a home visit on Oct. 5, which violates the terms of her probation. She has denied the charges in the state’s new petition to revoke probation. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set for Hutchins and she is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. evidentiary hearing. She is still in custody after being arrested Oct. 5. Hutchins was sentenced to 1 year supervised probation and ordered to enter the Park County Drug Court program in February after she was found guilty for criminal contempt related to a juvenile case.
State v. Kenneth Geissler; Judge Bill Simpson denied Geissler’s waiver of jury trial request. Status conferences will occur about every 3 weeks until the jury trial takes place. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness to soliciting prostitution and unlawful contact without bodily injury to a female minor. The felony charges Geissler is facing carry up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine. Geissler is also pleading not guilty to accusations of forcibly kissing the female minor, a misdemeanor carrying up to six months in jail and $750. The defendant is accused of attempting to coerce a minor into prostitution, in exchange for payments on a vehicle.
State v. Justin Hailey; The defendant is charged with 2 felony counts possession of controlled substances meth and marijuana- third or subsequent charges, carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Hailey is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. In December 2018, Hailey was allegedly found with marijauna and drug paraphernalia while at his girlfriend’s house. He has 4 prior convictions for possession of controlled substances. On Oct. 8, Hailey submitted a letter to the court accusing his public defender Tim Blatt of misrepresenting him.
State v. Stephen Suhr; Suhr is charged with 2 counts delivery of controlled substance meth, felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and $50,000 in fines. He is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. Suhr is accused of selling meth to a confidential informant on 2 different occasions for a total of about 0.7 grams.
State v. Harold Geer; Geer is charged with issuing 2 fraudulent checks totaling $1,000 or more, a felony charge carrying up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for issuing a check with insufficient line of funds to draw from. He is scheduled for a Jan. 7 pretrial conference and Feb. 17 jury trial. Geer is accused of writing around $1,600 in faulty checks to Ace Hardware and Powell Drug in June.
State v. Erin Royer; Royer admitted to testing positive for meth and heroin in August and admitting to using. Her original sentence was imposed but reduced to 2.5-4.5 years of prison with credit for 241 days served. She was terminated from the Park County Drug Court program on Aug. 21 after also testing positive for Buprenophone twice, failing to show up for drug court twice, and not showing up for a drug test. Royer pleaded guilty to breaking her probation stemming from a deferred guilty plea to delivering Schedule III controlled substance hydrocodone in 2013. In addition, she was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and $1,000 in court fees, and a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence. Royer tested positive for meth and oxycodone and was in the presence of a felon in July 2018 while on 4 years supervised probation.
State vs. Terry Stebleton Jr.; Stebleton had his probation modified to unsupervised and reduced to 3 years. In 2018, Stebleton pleaded guilty to felony sale of heroin and felony allowing a child in a house with methamphetamine. He was given a 3-5 year suspended sentence and a 2-4 year prison sentence that he served, along with 5 years probation. In another case sentenced in December 2019, Stebleton pled guilty to being under the influence of controlled substance heroin. He was sentenced to 1 year unsupervised probation with a 171 day suspended jail sentence and $500 in court fees. This unsupervised probation has now been removed. From this charge, Stebleton overdosed on heroin, fentanyl and oxycodone in July 2019. Later that month oxycodone was found in his vehicle.
State v. Kathleen Hicks and Theresa Hicks; The defendants are facing 2 counts for theft of property valued more than $1,000, felony charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000. The defendants are accused of stealing $2,595.72 in merchandise from Walmart in late August over 7 different incidents.
