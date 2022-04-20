Cody Newcomers Club is presenting its second annual Casino Night Charity Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds benefit the Cody Senior Center and the Heart Mountain Free Clinic. Admission is $10 which includes chili, dessert and two game tickets. Games include poker, blackjack, dice games, cornhole and pong. Play to win more tickets that can be used to win lots of prizes.
There will be a silent auction with over $5,000 worth of items to bid on. The event will be held at the Cody Senior Center at 613 16th St.
Tickets are available at Legends Bookstore, The Cody Senior Center, the Cody Country Chamber of Commerce and will be available at the door.
