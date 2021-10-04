Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center recently received more than enough in donations to be able to purchase a $20,000 ultrasound machine.
In July, a campaign kicked off to raise just over $20,000 to fund the purchase of a new GE Versana Active machine. As of last week, members of the community contributed $26,358.26. The new machine is now on order.
According to a release, having exceeded the campaign goal, Serenity will use the additional funds to provide training and maintenance for the new ultrasound. This will ensure that they can continue to provide this service for the community. The new machine will replace a 10-year-old machine that provided over 2,000 ultrasounds.
Serenity Pregnancy Resource Center is a Christ Centered ministry which provides a calm and safe environment for women with wanted or unwanted pregnancy. The professionally trained staff provide clients free medical service, support and education.
Ultrasound imaging is an important tool for helping pregnant women define their choices in a time which can be highly stressful and emotional. It is Serenity’s mission and hope to empower mothers and fathers to value and choose life in all circumstances.
The successful campaign was highlighted by a challenge grant from the Knights of Columbus International. Local donors from all faith denominations stepped in and easily met that challenge.
Persons who may have missed the request for help, but still wish to contribute can send their donation to Serenity at P.O. Box 3185 Cody, WY 82414.
