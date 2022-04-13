It turned out to be an excruciating wait for Cody High School senior Kinley Bollinger as she sat with her family last Thursday night while the National Voice of Democracy winners were announced on Facebook Live.
Winners of the $1,000 scholarships were announced, the $2,000 scholarships, the $2,500 scholarships and so on.
It happened to be a while before they got to the final four and she saw her face on the screen.
“It was so nerve wracking,” Bollinger said. “They weren’t calling my name and I thought they forgot about me and I wasn’t going to get anything. Then it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m actually up there’.”
When all was said and done, Bollinger finished second overall for her speech, earning her national recognition and the $16,000 Charles Kuralt Memorial Scholarship.
She also is the past winner of the local Patriot’s Pen middle school contest where she finished third in the state.
“As far as I know this is the first time Cody High School has had someone place at Nationals,” CHS history teacher and COVE language arts instructor Stephany Anderson said. “We’ve had state winners in the past, but never a national winner.”
The scholarships are awarded by the VFW. She was sponsored by VFW Post 2673 and its auxiliary in Cody.
“I had to write a three to five minute speech focusing on the topic of “America: Where Do We Go From Here?,’” Bollinger said. “It took a long time brainstorming. It was a difficult topic to tackle.”
After weeks of writing, editing and rewriting, she submitted a recording of herself delivering the final product and submitted it to the local VFW.
The speech won at the local level, then the district level and finally the state level before winning second place nationally.
“I went back to a historical event, the Apollo 13 mission that suffered mechanical failures and almost took the lives of all of the astronauts,” Bollinger said. “I compared that to the issues with Covid and the polarization in our country and how on that mission they all came together as a team and figured out how to get them home safely.”
She took that incident and used it to emphasize how the country can come together, get back to its roots, become united once again and get the country back home safely.
The parade of winners was virtual this year from the Statue of Liberty in New York City due to Covid concerns in Washington D.C., otherwise the finalists would have been flown to D.C. where they would hear from the presenters that included an impressive list of previous winners and VFW representatives.
“One of the speakers was a past winner who won just before Covid hit,” Bollinger said. “He spoke about his experiences in D.C. and how it was a bummer we didn’t get to go, but spoke about resiliency and how we are all still going strong.”
Bollinger plans to attend Northwest College for a couple of years to help prepare for medical school. The VFW allows the winners to hold off on using the scholarship money for up to 10 years, so the funds will be available when she decides on a school.
“I have other scholarships so I won’t have to use it at Northwest,” Bollinger said. “It will be really helpful if I end up going to med school. It will work out perfectly.”
For now, the senior is getting ready for graduation and is busy with her commitment to the CHS band as drum captain as her senior year winds down.
“Kinley is very driven. She has her own areas of interest and pursues them,” Anderson said. “She is curious, and with that curiosity comes growth and her own opinions and she acts on those things. I think she just qualified for the Boston Marathon, too, which is just amazing. We are here to provide support, but Kinley doesn’t need it. She just did everything on her own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.