On the morning of Dec. 18, six cadets and two senior members from the Yellowstone Regional Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol and a few community members braved the chilly temperatures to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves in Powell and Cody.
A little over 200 wreaths were laid which ended up being only a small fraction of the 1,000 plus veterans interred in both cemeteries. The squadron is asking for community help to increase that number for the Dec. 17, 2022 event.
Right now, Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization tasked with honoring as many deceased veterans throughout the USA with a specially made wreath, is offering a 2-for-1 wreath sale. Until Jan. 14, any wreath purchases made through the squadron’s group page will be doubled.
The easiest way to purchase a wreath is to access the group page at wreathsacrossamerica.org/WY0005P, choose the number of wreaths you wish to purchase and for which cemetery. Specific grave requests are accepted.
Not only does this help put wreaths on veterans’ graves, it also supports the Yellowstone Squadron as a portion of the wreath sales comes back to the squadron. This allows the squadron to conduct cadet and emergency services training, provide scholarships for cadets and support Civil Air Patrol’s aerospace mission.
For more information, contact Lt. Col. BJ Carlson at capcommander@gmail.com. Payments can be made by check or money order through Lt. Col. Carlson, or a form can be sent out to sponsors as long as all applications sent to WAA are postmarked by Friday, Jan. 14.
