Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Michael Neville, $135; Andrew Steinberg, $170; Fritz Peterson, $103; Kelsey Cape, $170; Tanner Smith, $180.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Dale Schrickling, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Alyssa Frederick, no proof of insurance, jail 4 days, $570; Justin Larsen, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $905; Orin Pearson, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle, jail 20 days, 10 suspended, 20 days unsupervised probation, $355; Koby Stromness, no seat belt, $25; Koby Stromness, invalid driver’s license, $135; Cody Fields, domestic battery, jail 180 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $505; Ashley Wright, no seat belt – passenger under 12 years old, $10; Wayne Wright II, no seat belt, $25; Kelsey Cape, failing to report property damage over $1,000, $150.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Breez Daniels, Thermopolis, $120; Anne Elizabeth, Duluth, Minn., $135; Francisco Herrera, Franklin, Wis., $120; Aaron Gad, Olathe, Kansas, $115; Robert Parkin, Golden, Colo., $103; Leslee Rivarola, Lenexa, Kansas, $25; Juliana Marengo, Bozeman, Mont., $140; Greg Clauson, Oklahoma City, $105; Robert Freedman, Broomfield, Colo., $145; Patricia Dinsmoor, Nashville, $105; Steven Brinker, Cheyenne, $155; Shawn Seppala, Rock Springs, $88; Mark Catanzarite, South Bend, Ind., $155; Mary Cochran, Shell, $240; Jennifer Lawler, Argyle, Iowa, $130; Joda Wolfe, Bryan, Texas, $105; Timothy Currier, Xenia, Ohio, $105; Laura Pennell, Deland, Fla., $105; Victor Ramos, Boston, $150; Jie Chen, Saratoga, Calif., $105; Jonathan Cunningham, Fairhope, Ala., $125; Laura Williams-Gregory, Centennial, Colo., $120; Michelle Mortson, Thermopolis, $175; Brianna Hooker, West Memphis, Ark., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Victoria Macri, Fort Carson, Colo., driving on the wrong side of the road, $90; Troy Sage, Waverly, Iowa, sexual battery, jail 180 days, 120 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $720; Lauren Yates, Joliet, Mont., invalid docs, $140; Anne Margaret, Brooklyn Park, Minn., invalid driver’s license, $140; Ronald Walker, Lovell, operating oversized vehicle without permission, $240; Kirk Marchant, Sheridan, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 83 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $905; Rebecca Gallagher, Billings, no auto insurance, $560.
