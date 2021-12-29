Would you answer this job offering? Wanted a person willing to work all hours of the day and night, seven days a week, no vacation, personal days or holidays. There is no salary, bonus or 401K plan. There is no supervisor or on-the-job training.
You must be emotionally involved with the person you are going to work for and be willing to work until you are exhausted. You must be a self-starter and entrepreneur and willing to learn the job by trial and error. The person you are going to care for will frequently not be able to express any appreciation and may even be abusive to you at times. There is no pay. Anyone interested in this job, apply immediately. (Support and Family Education Department of Veterans Affairs)
“No way, no how!” you may say, but sadly this is a real job description, as described in the Support and Family Education Department of Veterans Affairs. However, it’s not a job that is accepted lightly. This is the love and dedication that family members and friends that have a mentally challenged loved one go through every day, every week, every year sometimes until death.
“Families are warriors in the war on mental illness because they have become the doctors, the nurses and the social workers, they are the ward staff without shifts, without backup, without the ability to enforce daily routines or medication compliance and without techniques or rehabilitation or the ability to access record,” says John Talbott, former president of the American Psychiatric Association.
With the diagnosis of a mental illness, and sometimes this comes with addiction to alcohol or drugs, family members may mourn the loss of a “normal” family life, along with the loss of goals and dreams for that person and the family unit. Accepting the reality of the loss is made more difficult by the cyclical nature of the mental illness. Family and friends experience the roller coaster of emotions as the person’s level of functioning fluctuates. Families may feel hopeful during times of stability, only to feel devastated when a relapse occurs.
Family members must work through fear, anger, grief and finally acceptance. Then there is the financial burden, having a mental illness can be expensive, some medications may cost over $1,000 a month.
It takes time and energy, such as going to doctor appointments and keeping medications in order, as well as trying to get the person to take the medications. Remember there is no “right” or wrong way to respond and/or cope with mental illness in the family.
Try to avoid placing blame and guilt, we can’t change another. We can only be supportive of ourselves and our loved one. Find relief from stress, by finding a place that brings you peace, where you can be alone. Avoid activities that increase your tensions. Learn to gain control of your life, set limits and make choices, learn to say “no” and mean it. Use expressions such as “I choose too” rather than “I have too” or “I should.” Learn to say, “I won’t” instead of “I can’t.” Trying to stay positive sometimes is difficult. Some may find solace in church and others find solace by going fishing or bowling. Whatever works for you to alleviate the stress of your daily functions.
Once you’ve gotten past some of these hurdles it’s time to start letting others know that things in your life are not as great as you would like. This is usually a warming up process it’s not a topic of conversation you just start out with. Usually when the time feels right to talk to another about your situation, you will know it. Generally, people in the community know and they are waiting for you to talk about it first. It’s painful, yes, but having shared your thoughts may help others to understand, comfort and bring some healing for yourself.
A quote from Mrs. Jean Cox, Cody’s leading lady in the mental health battle, is, “I did not cause it, I can’t control it, and I can’t cure it.”
The late country singer Johnny Paycheck’s song, “Take This Job and Shove It, I ain’t workin’ here no more” says it all.
However that is not they way it works in the world of the families in the ware on mental illness.
Overfield is the president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. For info contact (307)259-2978.
