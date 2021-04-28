Studio Theatre at CCPA is hosting a live and virtual production of an original play Friday and Saturday.
“The Cafeteria Chronicles,” by Bethany Sandvik, features the youth enrolled in Studio Theatre’s Drama Performance class.
The curtain rises at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. The May 1 production will also be livestreamed via Crowdcast. Tickets for the live performances cost $5 and can be purchased online at codymonologues.com while livestream tickets, also $5, can be purchased at studiotheatreccpa.org/streaming. Seating for the live performance is limited.
“The Cafeteria Chronicles” is a series of scenes taken from any and every middle school cafeteria in America on enchilada day. There are overworked lunch ladies, mean girls, gross boys, note passing, a protest, slime and lots of laughs.
Sandvik said attendees are sure to laugh remembering just what it was like to endure the middle school lunch period.
“When I was trying to figure out how to write a play that had limited contact between my students, I kept coming back to the model of scene partners,” Sandvik said. “I knew I needed a universal theme to place these scenes, and the cafeteria seemed like the perfect location to set the play.
“This is the messiest play I think I’ve ever written. There will be quite a lot of food on the floor when it’s all over.”
Students appearing in this production are Jolene Anderson, Coulter Christofferson, Zandrea Eckley, Emma Foley, Lena Hennings, Cole McLeod, Stanley McKenzie, Deacon Poley, Iggy and Paloma Russell, Beatrice Sandvik, Divina Schlake, and Mia and Rose Whelan.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward scholarships for Studio Theatre at CCPA’s summer camps and classes. A full list of program offerings can be found on the website studiotheatreccpa.org.
Studio Theatre at CCPA is located in the Cody Center for the Performing Arts at 1527 18th Street, Cody and is the only professional black-box theatre in the Big Horn Basin. Studio Theatre strives to create and present work that highlights significant historical and social issues, empowers women and fosters creativity in all ages.
IF YOU GO
What: “The Cafeteria Chronicles”
When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Cody Center for the Performing Arts.
Cost: $5
